This Camo Hoodie Will Actually Keep You From Blending Into the Crowd

Camouflage is all about blending in…in certain circumstances. If you’re surrounded by nature and totally covered in camo, then of course it’s going to help you blend in. But in regular, daily life, walking down the sidewalk or the store aisle? Sure, we all love to joke about how we can’t see someone just because they’re wearing camo, but in reality, it’s actually a total standout!

Camo is a timeless print and we love seeing all of the different ways it can be incorporated into our outfits. Whether it comes in the form of a sweatshirt, a tee, shoes, leggings, a hat or hair tie, we’re going to make it work — and we’ll have an easy time doing so. The latest camo piece we know we need to base an outfit around? This sweatshirt from Amazon!

Get the AlvaQ Long-Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt is not too light, nor is it too heavy. It hits right in the middle, and that’s just the way we like it. This version comes in fairly traditional camo colors, but almost pastelized, with different hues of green and khaki. You’ll also find two other camo varieties available on the Amazon page, one with more faded greens and grey and another with an unexpected pop of purple!

This sweatshirt has a hood with wide drawstrings, long sleeves with dropped shoulders and a banded hem and cuffs. It’s soft and it even has some stretch to it, so it works equally well for cold-weather jogs around the block or track as it does for lying back on a recliner, TV remote in hand!

How will you wear this hoodie? We can answer that for you. Every way you can! With soft, cotton leggings, with stretchy workout leggings, with skinny jeans, with wide leg jeans, with denim shorts, with joggers — you name it. It would even be cute over a dress or skirt, especially if you tucked the band of the hem underneath!

If you’re less in the mood for camo and more in the mood for other top fashion trends, then don’t go anywhere. You want numerous tie-dye options? You’ve got ‘em. You want color-blocking? Also right there for you. There are actually almost 20 different variations of this hoodie to check out, so let’s go!

