This Colorful Dress Is an Instant Spring Wardrobe Upgrade

We often say that our basic tank dresses are the best versatile styles for the spring and summer months, but once in a blue moon, it’s a treat to veer away from our trusted basics and opt for something bolder. Fashion fact: The tried-and-true tank dress silhouette can be upgraded and still be equally as flexible when it comes to styling.

Utilizing color-blocking in the way this dress from AlvaQ does can make a tank-like garment instantly appear more interesting, and you can wear it in as many ways as a similar version in a solid shade. Having this dress on deck for the warm-weather months is an easy way to step out in style when the occasion calls for it!

Get the AlvaQ Women’s Colorblock Ribbed Tank Dress for $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

The color-blocking here is done in a strategic sense to make this bodycon dress particularly flattering on the frame. Where the lower and upper sections of the frock meet is right at the center of the waist, which creates a slimming effect and enhances an hourglass shape. Solid-colored dresses simply don’t have that same advantage! We’re also obsessed with the color selection available at the moment. It comes in five different combinations, and they’re all perfectly coordinated. You’ll find jewel tones in one, neutrals in the other, plus warm and cool hues which fit together like a jigsaw puzzle. We have no idea which is our favorite — what a fabulous problem to have!

The halter neckline also helps play up the hourglass aesthetic and shows off your arms and shoulders beautifully. These details make the dress suited for all body types, even if you’re not usually the biggest fan of a bodycon fit. It’s also made from a ribbed knit material, and this texture is a go-to for Us when we want a smooth and sleek look. If you’ve never thought that form-fitting minidresses would look stunning on you, it’s time to take a shot with this one!

