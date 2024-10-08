Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Did you know that 50% of adult women will experience hair loss at some point in their life? The common (but not often talked about) phenomenon can be triggered by a variety of things — stress, pregnancy and even COVID-19. Alyssa Milano once got candid on X about her experience with hair loss after a bout of the virus.

In the video she posted in 2020, the actress gave fans a real-time glimpse of her struggles. Using a detangler brush, Milano went about her routine, brushing out her wet hair. In the process, large tufts of hair either got caught in the brush or cam falling to the ground. Since then, she began incorporating a number of products to revive and restore her hair, and she recently revealed the shining star that “helped tremendously” in helping her mane grow back to its former glory: the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo. And you can get a good deal on this shampoo thanks to Amazon’s second Prime Day sales event of the year!

Get the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo for just $18 (was $26) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but may be subject to change.

Nioxin helps to revitalize those struggling with thinning hair. The brand has created a range of treatments to address different stages of hair loss. While it’s best to incorporate the full system into your routine to experience the most drastic results, Milano mentioned that the shampoo, in particular, made a world of a difference for her.

According to the brand, the peppermint-scented shampoo helps to “amplify hair texture and protect hair against breakage” while hydrating hair in the process. While enhancing hair health, it also functions like a normal shampoo, removing dirt, oils and other product buildup from the scalp to create the ideal environment for hair to thrive.

On sale for $15, it’s one of the most affordable thinning hair solutions on the market, and while Milano didn’t go into details about how quickly she was able to see results, Amazon reviewers have noted major differences after a few weeks.

“My hair was falling off so much that I would literally cry, and not just in the shower but when I brushed it throughout the day, too,” one shopper said. “The hairdresser at Ulta recommended this to me and I cried because in the first use it worked. I had maybe three strands [fall out in the shower] and none when I brushed my hair. It’s been 4 months since I started using it and I’m so glad I did. I now have hair growth.”

There’s no need to feel dejected from hair loss. There are remedies that can restore it, and purchasing the Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo could be your first step to regaining confidence in yourself and your hair.

