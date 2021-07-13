This $25 Japanese Face Oil May Leave Your Skin Absolutely Luminous

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sometimes we feel like our skin must be moisture-proof. We pile on the moisturizing and hydrating skincare products and we always have a water bottle in hand, but nothing seems to make a difference. Our skin refuses to take on that dewy, glassy glow we yearn for. Instead, it looks dry, dull, irritated and definitely older than we’d prefer.

For many people in this kind of skin-tuation, an oil does the trick. Oils can be tricky though — not all are good! You don’t want one that’s going to clog your pores or make your own excess sebum worse. You need a carefully formulated one with clean, natural ingredients and a carefully crafted formula. For Us, that’s this Amaki oil!

Get the Amaki Japanese Tsubaki Anti-Aging Face Oil starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you want soothed, hydrated, brightened, balanced, ageless skin, say hello to your next holy grail. This oil contains tsubaki (camellia) oil and rice bran imported from Japan to restore elasticity and moisturize skin, and it’s absolutely rich in antioxidants and vitamins A, B, D and E. This means it may tone skin, help balance oil production, soothe inflamed or red areas and protect skin from environmental damage, all while leaving it with a radiant glow!

This face oil is also super light and created to absorb quickly, leaving a velvety-soft finish behind. Other oils feel heavy on top of skin and can look super greasy, but this one can even be used under your makeup. You could also try mixing it in with your foundation for even more glow!

This oil is a great find for clean beauty devotees, as it’s totally free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates. It’s cruelty-free as well, which we always love to see. Another plus it that it comes in two sizes!

To use this oil, apply just three or four drops onto your palm — less is more! — and use your finger to dab small dots all over your freshly-cleansed face and neck. You can then smooth it out and press it into your skin. All set. The only thing left to do after that is to admire your luminous complexion — and snap a few selfies in some natural light, of course!

