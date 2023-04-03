Celebrate Earth Month by Picking Up This Eco-Conscious Sweater — 20% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

April marks the start of Earth Month, and many of Us are making it a point to be more aware of the choices we make as consumers — starting with what we wear! So many brands have made pledges to be more eco-conscious through the means in which they produce their garments, and Amazon has even launched a new label specifically focused on this initiative.

Amazon Aware creates products certified to be carbon neutral, including a slew of closet staples we can’t wait to add to our spring wardrobes. Sweaters like this half-zip are necessary knits we adore wearing at the start of spring — and right now, this gem is 20 percent off to celebrate Earth Month!

This ultra-casual top can be worn on its own or layered over tanks and tees. We think it will be particularly cute draped over the shoulders and tied in the front for the trendy preppy aesthetic — or even knotted around the waist to nail vintage vibes. You can also team it with a bodycon dress to give your look a more casual feel. It’s seriously simple, which makes it very versatile. But what’s truly special here is the quality of the material and the Climate PledgeFriendly certifications it meets.

The sweater is made from Global Recycled Standard certified materials, meaning that at least 50 percent of the knit comes from recycled contents. As noted earlier, it’s also stamped as carbon neutral by ClimatePartner, so the carbon footprint was calculated by a certified third party and associated emissions were offset. Quite frankly, this is impressive — especially from such an enormous retailer. Even though its price tag is slightly more than similar garments on Amazon, knowing this sweater meets these crucial eco-friendly guidelines makes it totally worth it. Best of all, according to reviewers, it has a “high end garment” feel and is “one of the most comfortable” knits they own. Quality should never be sacrificed, and it seems like this half-zip understands the assignment!

