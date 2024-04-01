Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Spring — and, more importantly, spring cleaning — is here! Whether you need to commence your seasonal deep clean or swap some furniture around your home, now is the time to do it! Bedding is an evergreen category when it comes to spring cleaning. Additionally, sheets can make or break your routine and elevate your sleeping habits. We found a comfortable sheet set that will make you never want to get out of bed — and it’s $16 at Amazon!

Related: This ‘Soft and Smooth’ Bed Sheet Set Has Over 255,000 5-Star Reviews — 26% Off At Amazon Let’s be honest: Sleeping is one of the high points of the day for many of Us — especially in the harsh winter months. From snuggly throw blankets to plush pillows, there are many accouterments which can make your slumber better. In fact, we found a four-piece bed sheet set that will elevate your shut-eye […]

This Amazon Basics sheet set is a minimal set that you’ll want to sleep on all spring and summer! The sheets feature a 100% polyester microfiber fabrication, making them durable and breathable — a suitable option for warm weather.

Get the Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set with 14-Inch Deep Pockets for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

These sheets work well with any decor and aesthetic, and they’re so breezy! The set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases. Further, these sheets come in 31 colors – we are particularly fond of the bright white and emerald green variations — and they have a twin to king-size range.

In regards to these cozy sheets, an Amazon reviewer gushed, “I was super skeptical about buying sheets this cheap, but now I’m gonna order more because they are truly wonderful.”

One more reviewer added, “My son loves these sheets. This is his favorite color. They fit perfectly. They’re soft and easy to wash, and the color hasn’t faded yet. We love them.”

So, if you’re looking for a durable and comfy pair of sheets to add to your spring bedding rotation, this set from Amazon Basics could be your next gem!

See it: Get the Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set with 14-Inch Deep Pockets for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of the date of publication, March 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Amazon Basics here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!