Slippers are such an important part of your footwear lineup. Although many likely think slippers should remain indoors, over the years, brands have become hip to the fact that some people prefer the warmth of these fuzzy finds while they’re out and about running their errands! Brands such as Ugg and Dearfoams have helped make slippers become a closet staple! This brings Us to the Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Scuff Slipper — an Amazon bestseller that’s a whopping 57% off right now! With over 12,000 five-star reviews, you should pop on over to Amazon and grab them before they’re gone!

The Dearfoams slippers are particularly nifty because they can handle indoor and outdoor wear with ease. They come complete with 100% Australian shearling for a luxurious feel, and the fabric also helps with their moisture-wicking capabilities. They’re a strong option for cold and hot weather due to the lining which helps your feet regulate your body temperature!

Get the Dearfoams Women’s Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Scuff Slipper for $38 (was $89) at Amazon!

Styling these Dearfoams slippers is an easy feat and truly depends on where you’re going. If you’re already inside but have to actually leave your warm abode — so annoying — but you’re in a pair of leggings, great! Simply wear what you’re decked out in and throw on a nice piece of outerwear to elevate your casual look! Or, if you want a warm yet more “put-together” ensemble, team these slippers with baggy jeans and a cute sweater for an outfit which emphasizes comfort.

An Amazon reviewer said, “This is my 2nd time buying these slippers, and I will continue doing so. I had plantar fasciitis a little more than a year ago and really needed some slippers for at home that support my feet. Now, I’m not saying they are specifically for plantar fasciitis, but I am certain they played a big role in my foot finally healing. I will not be going back to any other slippers. They are also perfect for the entire year, when it’s cold they keep your feet warm, and when it’s hot your feet don’t sweat in those. Best slippers ever and so worth it.”

Meanwhile, another Amazon reviewer chimed in, “Where do I start…. I’ve had these shoes for over 2 years now and they are still holding up. They are a perfect fit for the colder season and keep my toes nice and toasty all morning and night. If you want to make errands and don’t feel like changing shoes they look great with baggy jeans or even leggings with cute loose socks. I just absolutely love these slippers.”

Lastly, a savvy shopper added, “[I] Purchased these for my elderly mom and she loves them. [They’re] Warm and comfortable. She wears them out for her daily walk sometimes. [The] Colors are a match as to what you see on the site.”

We’re sold — but are you ready to get in on the comfy

Want a pair of snuggly slippers, but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!

