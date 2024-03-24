Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Cheers to the weekend! After a long week, you deserve to treat yourself to some retail therapy. This is our idea of happy hour! But you don’t need to splurge in order to shop. From now until Monday, take advantage of the amazing deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale!
We’re all trying to dress like wealthy soccer moms living in the Hamptons… aren’t we? Some rich moms rock bold luxury items while others follow a more quiet luxury vibe — the latter is so trendy right now! We want the stealth wealth look but not the price, so we sifted through Amazon’s Big Spring […]
We rounded up our 13 favorite fashion finds from this limited-time savings event. Sweater sets, sunglasses and sandals, oh my! Strut into spring and summer in these sunny styles from Amazon, on sale for up to 57% off!
JW Pei Saddle Shoulder Bag
This JW Pei embossed saddle shoulder bag is so chic! Take this versatile purse from errands to events.
Today is Friday and that means we have all weekend to shop the Amazon Big Spring Sale. If you thought we were going to say lay back and relax, that too… eventually! But as the quote goes, “Don’t stop when you’re tired. Stop when you’re done.” We won’t be leaving the Amazon site until we’re […]
Blencot Long-sleeve Floral Maxi Dress
While temperatures are still transitional, stay warm in this long-sleeve floral maxi dress. Effortlessly elegant!
Spring is here, which calls for Us to revamp our wardrobe. If you typically tend to gravitate toward colorful pieces or structured denim, now is the time to pull them out from the back of your closet. Additionally, if you need a few pieces, now is the time to find them! After all, Amazon is […]