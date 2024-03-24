Your account
13 Best Weekend Fashion Deals From Amazon's Big Spring Sale Starting at Just $8

By
Amazon Big Spring Sale fashion
Amazon

Cheers to the weekend! After a long week, you deserve to treat yourself to some retail therapy. This is our idea of happy hour! But you don't need to splurge in order to shop. From now until Monday, take advantage of the amazing deals at Amazon's Big Spring Sale!

We rounded up our 13 favorite fashion finds from this limited-time savings event. Sweater sets, sunglasses and sandals, oh my! Strut into spring and summer in these sunny styles from Amazon, on sale for up to 57% off!

JW Pei Saddle Shoulder Bag

saddle shoulder bag
Amazon
This JW Pei embossed saddle shoulder bag is so chic! Take this versatile purse from errands to events.

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted Pocket Leggings

pocket leggings
Amazon
We hereby petition to add pockets to all leggings! These high-waisted yoga pants are flattering and functional.

Levi’s White Jeans

white jeans
Amazon
Now that it’s spring, it’s officially white jeans weather! We’ll be rocking these Levi’s all season long.
Was $60 On Sale: $35
On Sale: $35
Tanming Two-Piece Knit Set

knit set
Amazon

A stylish set that feels like pajamas? Sign Us up! This loungewear look is perfect for travel.

Was $43 On Sale: $37
On Sale: $37
Ray-Ban Aviator Sunglasses

Ray-Ban aviators
Amazon
Topgun vibes! These classic Ray-Ban aviators will never go out of style.

The Drop Sandals

The Drop sandals
Amazon

This sandal style is trending for spring and summer, so snag these shoes while they’re still on sale!

Blencot Long-sleeve Floral Maxi Dress

floral maxi dress
Amazon
While temperatures are still transitional, stay warm in this long-sleeve floral maxi dress. Effortlessly elegant!

Victoria’s Secret Push-Up Bra

Victoria's Secret red bra
Amazon

We’ll let you in on a little secret: Victoria’s Secret is now available at Amazon! Score this push-up bra for 57% off!

Was $70 On Sale: $30
On Sale: $30
Pretty Garden One-Shoulder Tiered Maxi Dress

one-shoulder dress
Amazon

How darling is this one-shoulder floral maxi dress? Give it a whirl — and a twirl!

Was $47 On Sale: $38
On Sale: $38
Ekouaer Floral Sweater Set

floral sweater set
Amazon
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. This sweater set is groovy, baby!

Merokeety Blazer

blazer
Amazon

This beautiful blazer means business! It’s the perfect shade for spring and summer.

Blencot Lace-Trim Top

lace-trim top
Amazon

Don’t know what to wear for date night? This lace-trim top is the answer!

Was $35 On Sale: $15
On Sale: $15
Belt Bag

belt bag
Amazon
Go hands-free everywhere with this cute belt bag! We can’t believe it’s on sale for only $8.
Was $10 On Sale: $8
On Sale: $8
calvin klein tshirt bra

