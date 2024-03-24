Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you haven’t shopped the Amazon Big Spring Sale yet, don’t worry — it’s not too late! Until tomorrow, March 25, there are crazy deals on all things fashion, beauty, home, tech and more. We’ve been keeping track of all the best deals on top products, so if you haven’t already checked it out, head on over to the Shop With Us homepage. And keep checking! It’s constantly updated to help you, our dear reader, score big.

The fashion deals are particularly great right now, but we know…it can be overwhelming. That’s why we’ve compiled 15 of the best last-minute fashion deals to help you get a piece of the pie! Scroll on and get your cart ready.

Best Dress Deals:

Our Absolute Favorite: Spring is the perfect time to bust out some chic maxi dresses, especially floral and pastel-colored ones. Wear this stunning frock with sandals or sneakers…whatever floats your boat!

Best Top Deals:

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a versatile top that you can wear everywhere from work to the bar, look no further. This v-neck button-up shirt pairs well with jeans, dress pants, shorts and even skirts!

Best Shoe Deals:

Our Absolute Favorite: Simplicity is key, especially when you’re looking for a shoe that you can wear with anything — and we mean everything — all spring and summer long. Grab these in nude or black (or both!).