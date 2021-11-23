Amazon Black Friday Deals to Shop Now — Nothing Over $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is an opportunity to scratch everything off your (or a loved one’s) wish list. Sometimes, that means going big and buying that $1,000 item for $500. Big savings — but still a hefty amount of dough to drop all at once. Other times, however, it means spending under $10!

We wanted to put together a list of Black Friday finds on Amazon with more budget-friendly prices. Some are under $10, some are under $15 — nothing is over $35. We have all types of gifting ideas and treats for yourself below, so let’s go!

Article updated on November 23, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Deals Under $35

Black Friday Deals Under $10

Take 47% off the Wssxc 5-Pair Stud Earrings Set!

Take 46% off the Glam Up Sheet Masks (12-Pack)!

Get Rabbit Barware accessories starting at $6!

Black Friday Deals Under $15

Get a Yankee Candle starting at $14!

Take up to 67% off the Deevike Slippers!

Take 68% off the SOQOOL Laptop Stand!

Take 66% off the Kleem Organics Anti-Aging Eye Cream!

Take up to 64% off the ZSWDXX Lace Halter Teddy!

Take 53% off the MaMahome Electric Wine Bottle Opener!

Take 49% off the AngelicMisto Anti Aging Caffeine Serum!

Take 55% off the FEIYOLD Blue Light Blocking Glasses (2-Pack)!

Take 28% off the Encased Santa Mask (2-Pack)!

Take 15% off Amazon Basics Microfiber Bedding!

Take 33% off the Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase!

Black Friday Deals Under $20

Take 60% off Philips True Wireless Headphones!

Take 50% off the Vinyl by Skullcandy True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds!

Black Friday Deals Under $29

Take 73% off the Lacoste 100% Cotton Percale Sheet Set!

Take 36% off the Creative Co-Op Ornament Garland!

Take 57% off the Duco Polarized Sunglasses!

Take 45% off the Mimore Toothbrush Sanitizer!

Black Friday Deals Under $35

Take 54% off the Kurt Adler Classic Yoda Table Piece/Tree Topper!

Take 60% off the Hotouch Satin Robe!

Take 26% off the Gordini Women’s Wooly Insulated Mittens!

Looking for more? Shop all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for other Black Friday finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!