The Best Wedding Gift Deals to Shop This Black Friday on Amazon

It’s that time of year again! Couples are getting engaged left and right — especially as the holiday season inches closer and closer. You may know a duo on the verge of an engagement or already planning their wedding, in which case you may need to snag a couple of gifts for their upcoming events.

These presents can start to add up, which is why you should try shopping ahead of time during Black Friday! Whether you’re shopping for big gifts for small, we found a slew of deals you’re going to love.

Gifts for the Bride

Dearfoams Women’s and Men’s Bride/Bridesmaid I Do & I Do Crew Giftable Wedding Slide

These slippers are an ideal gift to give at any point during the engagement — whether it’s the bridal shower, bachelorette or just because! There are also versions of these slippers for the groom, bridesmaids and groomsmen so everyone can get in on the matching fun.

Was $28 On Sale: $20 You Save 29% See it!

More Black Friday deals on gifts for the bride:

Gifts for the Groom

HAPPYPOP Funny Groom’s Socks

If you want to make your groom laugh and feel a little at ease on the big day, these socks are absolutely perfect! They’re hilarious, and the best part? If he wants to wear them during the wedding, they will hide away and won’t clash with the rest of the suit.

Was $13 On Sale: $10 You Save 23% See it!

More Black Friday deals on gifts for the groom:

Gifts for the Newlyweds

Personalization Lab Bride and Groom Champagne Glasses

The bride and groom may already have their glassware picked out for the wedding reception, but this keepsake is stunning and can be used for so many different events! And if they want to take their first sip of champagne as husband and wife out of these glasses, it’s a moment they will cherish forever.

Was $35 On Sale: $25 You Save 29% See it!

More Black Friday deals on gifts for newlyweds:

