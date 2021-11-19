20 Early Black Friday Deals That Will Make Perfect Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Getting holiday shopping done early is such a satisfying feeling. Why save all the stress to the last minute when you can relax and get everything done ahead of time? The best time to do exactly that is during Black Friday — you’re not just saving stress, you’re saving serious coins!

If you don’t know exactly what to get for everyone on your gift list, fear not. We’re full-fledged experts, and we’ve comprised a roundup for your shopping convenience. Pick up a present for your mom, dad, friends and the kid in your life from the selection below!

Take 49% off the Cape Shore Santa Gone to The Beach Christmas Ornament!

Take 47% off the BQYPOWER Griddle Accessories Kit!

Take 58% off the Inoutside Motorcycle Beer Gift!

Take 61% off the TAFTS Throw Blankets!

Take $477 off the JeenMata Solitaire 0.33 Carat Round Shape Diamond Pendant Necklace!

Take $10 off the BODUM Latte Milk Frothier!

Take 50% off the LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals 11011 Building Set!

Take 54% off the Pukomc French Press Coffee Tea Maker!

Take 50% off the Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Classic Ribbed Hat and Scarf Set!

Take $679 off the JeenMata Cluster Round Brilliant Real Diamond Stacking Ring!

Take $110 off the Linum Home Personalized 100% Turkish Cotton Terry Bath Robe!

Take 70% off the BEADNOVA Healing Crystal Necklace!

Take 23% off the Gskyer Telescope!

Take 13% off the Archie McPhee 11761 Accoutrements Yodelling Pickle!

Take $11 off the Canon PIXMA MG2522 Wired All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer!

Take 64% off the HR Drone For Kids!

Take $600 off the Famistar W500C Electric Folding Treadmill!

Take $164 off the Macy’s 18 Cultured Freshwater Pearl Strand Necklace!

Take $55 off the Barbie Dollhouse and Furniture Doll Playset!

