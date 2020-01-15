Winter weather woes! Our bodies are bundled up, but our minds are elsewhere — wondering whether or not we put on the correct amount of layers this morning. We can never be exactly sure! Right now, our sleeves are working quite well teamed with chunky sweaters and teddy coats, but the second the sun comes out, it will be a whole different story.

The narrative of winter’s tricky temperatures is one we would like to be excluded from. One minute we’re hot and the next we’re cold! Our body temperatures — much like Mother Nature — flip like a switch. The only solution? We’d like a piece that will keep us toasty but not overheated — a piece just like this one, that we’re all sure to wear on repeat.

Grab the Zescia Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Sweater (originally $36) now with prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Committing to another layer requires research. As we mentioned, being overheated on the commute is not an option — no one wants to show up sweaty to the office first thing in the morning. It’s all about making the right investment. Bulky layers are often too big to carry and lightweight layers don’t get the job done, so our move is the Zescia Women’s Long Sleeve Open Front Cardigan Sweater.

We love this sweater — and all 17 of the available shades too! Every version features either a solid or printed design, as well as an ultra-flattering “oversized” fit, which has garnered tons of shopper praise. One reviewer loved how it was long “without looking sloppy!” Another said it made her feel “comfortable and confident.” Score!

The fabric used is so soft and warm that’ll you undoubtedly want to wrap yourself up in it every day (and you can!), but the fact that it’s lightweight proves it’s a versatile purchase. We can easily store it in our everyday tote as needed, just as easily as we can take it on the road! Basically, it’s the perfect piece for anyone looking for peace of mind.

An added bonus is how easily it can transition from one season to the next. Start off small by subbing it in for your favorite peacoat in the fall. Add a thick turtleneck, over-the-knee boots and jeans — and you’re good to go! Next, bring it to the colder months by adding a T-shirt and pair of cutoff shorts too. See? It’s the one piece we’re confident everyone will have on repeat!

