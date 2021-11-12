Christmas Came Early With These Festive Trees for Smaller Spaces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree. The holidays are finally here! If you’re like Us, you’ve been waiting for snow, mistletoe and presents under the tree (can you tell that we’ve been listening to Christmas music non-stop since November 1?). While it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, we have to respectfully disagree — the prettiest sight to see is not the holly that will be on your own front door, but rather a Christmas tree. We love stringing lights, arranging ornaments and hanging a shining star upon the highest bough. But unfortunately, we don’t have enough space to get the Rockefeller Center tree of our dreams. So, we need to get a little creative!

Have yourself a merry little Christmas with these fun-sized saplings from Amazon! Rather than lugging a huge tree into your home and then cleaning up the fallen pines, you can use these artificial alternatives year after year. May your days be merry and bright with these beautiful trees!

This Pre-Lit Full-Bodied Artificial Tree

Feel like a kid on Christmas morning with this four-foot-tall full-bodied tree, complete with a cloth base and 150 white lights. “This tree is perfect!” one shopper said. “It came very well packaged and the tree does not look artificial.”

Get the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree for just $83 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lighted White Birch Tree

Get that holiday glow with this six-foot artificial birch tree with 96 warm white LED lights. You can even display this luminous light fixture year-round! “This is really nice quality, sturdy and beautiful!” declared one customer. “It offers a beautiful glow, very cheery.”

Get the Lighted Birch Tree 6 Ft 96 LED for Christmas for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Realistic Mini Christmas Tree

Decorate your desk with this two-foot mini Christmas tree with 35 white lights. Shoppers say that this “cute little Christmas tree” is ideal on your mantle, window ledge or shelf. One customer commented, “Perfect if you don’t have enough space for a big tree but still want to be festive.”

Get the National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Mini Christmas Tree for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Set of Two White Birch Trees

Mix and mingle with these two white light birch trees with a timer function. According to one review, “These trees are so adorable. I’ve received so many compliments because it gives the room a touch of elegance. It’s a great product and the price is affordable.”

Get the Vanthylit 2FT 24LT Pre-lit White Birch Trees for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Artificial Tree

Turn your living room into a light show with this festive Christmas tree. “Bought this little gem for some easy Christmas spirit,” said one shopper. “Packed with value, this little thing has holly, pine cones, pseudo clay pot base, frosted tipped branches and of course the hazard-free lights.” Have a holly, jolly Christmas with this mini tree!

Get the CASA CLAUSI Christmas Tree Tabletop Decorated Pre-lit Small Little 22 Inch with Ornaments for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mini Christmas Tree with Ornaments

This tree has all the trimmings! Featuring LED lights, red berries, Christmas balls, pine cones and a treetop star, this mini tree is a decorative delight. One satisfied shopper gushed, “I love my little Christmas tree. The lights and ornaments are perfect. [Fitting] nicely in my small little house I live in. Plus, the price is great.”

Get the Fayavoo Mini Christmas Tree, 24 Inches Artificial Tabletop Christmas Tree 50 LED Lights for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Multi-Colored Sequin Tree

Make a splash this holiday season with this five-foot-tall skinny tinsel tree. Stand out from all the other Christmas trees with this collapsible keeper, available in multiple colors. One customer called this gift a “fun space-saving Christmas tree.” Deck the halls with boughs of sequin holly!

Get the Joy-Leo 5ft Silver Multicolored Sequins Pop Up Pencil Christmas Tree for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!