This Chunky-Knit Sweater Is a No. 1 New Release on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It happens to Us every year. We think, well, winter isn’t so cold — even when winter hasn’t officially begun. We somehow fool ourselves into thinking the weather is the coldest it’s going to get and that we don’t need to bulk up our wardrobe with warmer options. But then, the cold weather hits. Hard. Always.

We’re at that time right about now. And that means we need some cozy options to keep us from shivering the day away — fast! First things first: sweaters. Sweater weather begins as a time for lightweight cardigans and thin knits, but we’re entering part two right now — and that means it’s time to pull out the oversized fits and chunky knits!

Get the Yuoioyu Chunky Cable Knit Oversized Turtleneck Sweater starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

It seems that many other Amazon shoppers are on the same page here, because this cozy sweater has quickly become a number one new release on the site. It has a soft, itch-free, stretchy knit with an oversized silhouette, and while it’s roomy, it’s not bulky or sloppy. It’s equal parts comfy and chic!

This sweater has a twisted cable knit design that immediately makes it stand out, but it doesn’t hold back when it comes to the rest of the details — from the lantern sleeves to the high, ribbed turtleneck. This neckline is so stylish, and it doesn’t cling to your throat. Sweet. Add in the dropped shoulders and the ribbed hemline hitting just below the booty, and you have what we deem as sweater perfection!

Get the Yuoioyu Chunky Cable Knit Oversized Turtleneck Sweater starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Even caring for this sweater is a breeze; it’s machine-washable! Just toss it into a mesh laundry bag to keep it safe and sound so you can wear it over and over again. Wear it over some leggings with a pair of sherpa/shearling boots, pair it with distressed jeans or suede leather bottoms, or tuck it into a mini skirt. The choice is yours!

Possibly the best part? This sweater is currently available in nine colors. Keep it neutral with shades like beige or camel or reach for a pop of color with the minty blue or orange options. Check them all out. Maybe you’ll even want to grab one for yourself and one for a friend!

Get the Yuoioyu Chunky Cable Knit Oversized Turtleneck Sweater starting at just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more pullover sweaters here! Don’t forget to look through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!