Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Comparing These $25 Leggings to Top Brands

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Next to jeans and basic tees, leggings are at the top of the list of our most-shopped items. They’re an everyday staple, after all! We wear them around the clock, so we’re constantly on the hunt for new pairs that we can add to our lounge wardrobes. Sure, there are different types of leggings — but our absolute favorite options tend to be high-waisted, super soft and ideal for working out or relaxing.

We all know that one of the most sought-after brands when it comes to leggings is lululemon, and we absolutely adore their styles. But finding more affordable options that rival in quality is always exciting, and we may have scored yet another hit with these leggings from Colorfulkoala.

Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

These leggings are consistently compared to similar pairs that cost twice or three times as much. You can currently get your hands on these leggings for just $25 — which is such an incredible price! No wonder thousands of shoppers keep coming back to pick up more pairs in other colors. These full-length leggings are made from a “buttery smooth” four-way stretch fabric that doesn’t make you feel restricted. Basically, these leggings were made to be lived in!

In terms of features, we appreciate the fact that there’s a thicker waistband which helps smooth out the tummy area — the extra support goes a long way. There are also pockets on the sides where you can keep your phone, credit card or keys. Whenever leggings have pockets, they automatically get bonus points in our eyes!

Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Let’s do some math here: You can score three pairs of these leggings for the same price as one pair from a pricier brand! Shoppers say that you won’t regret picking them up, and claim the value is simply unbeatable. Select your favorite shades and get ready to live your comfiest life with these leggings in tow!

See it: Get the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Colorfulkoala and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!