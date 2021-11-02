Stay Cozy With This Seasonal Selection of Sherpa Pieces

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s beginning to look a lot like cozy season! Our air conditioning is off and our heat is on full blast. Some of Us have already replaced jack-o’-lanterns with wreaths and pumpkin spice lattes with cups of cocoa. Rather than fighting the freezing weather, we choose to embrace it — time to bundle up under a blanket and binge some holiday movies.

Winter makes Us feel like we’re bears heading into hibernation — and sometimes we wish we had some fuzzy fur to keep Us extra warm in the snow. The next best thing? Faux-shearling sherpa fabric that is super soft and stylish. The teddy bear look is totally on trend, so keep it cozy in these fashion-forward finds from Amazon.

This Fleece Belt Bag

With entirely five-star reviews, this fuzzy fanny pack is a crowd-pleaser! Store your belongings in style with this functional belt bag.

Get the KAVU Sherpa Fanny Pack for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lapel Collar Coat

This trendy teddy coat means business! One satisfied shopper gushed, “I absolutely love this coat and was quite surprised to find that it’s lined which keeps me extra toasty warm especially on windy days. I have gotten so many compliments on it too.” Sold!

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Open Front Teddy Bear Sherpa Coat for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Crewneck Sweatshirt

Stay comfy in cold weather in this cute crewneck. “Love love love this sweatshirt!” said one shopper. “Soft, warm and comfortable! Received a bunch of compliments!”

Get the Panadila Women’s Oversized Crewneck Sherpa Sweatshirt for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Sherpa-Lined Sweatpants

Whether you’re chilling on the couch or giving a presentation over Zoom, these sherpa-lined sweatpants will keep you warm all winter. Just read this rave review: “10/10 would buy again. The stitching is great quality. The lining is so comfortable and soft. Haven’t taken them off since they came.”

Get the Yeokou Women’s Warm Sherpa Lined Athletic Sweatpants for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Quarter-Zip Pullover

Make a fuzzy fashion statement in this fleece pullover, complete with a stand-up collar and two side pockets. According to one review, this quarter-zip is the “perfect sweater.” The shopper added, “I have bought one of these sweaters in almost every color. They are extremely warm and also very stylish.”

Get the AQOTHES Women’s Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Faux Sherpa Slippers

Slide into comfort with these chic sherpa slippers, suitable for indoor and outdoor wear. Keep your toes toasty all season long!

Get the DREAM PAIRS Women’s Faux Sherpa Slippers for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Zip-Up Teddy Coat

This top-rated teddy coat is a more affordable alternative to similar designs on the market. One happy customer said, “It is literally the most comfortable, cozy, warmest piece of clothing I’ve ever owned.” Score!

Get the Comeon Women’s Faux Shearling Coat starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

