These Comfy Harem Pants From Amazon Are Made for Luxe Lounging

It’s a given that many of Us are throwing ourselves into projects at the moment. Spending the majority of our days indoors has created a whole new set of tasks, and we’re slowly working through them. Be it a home improvement situation, dyeing our hair a bold color or simply scooping up an item we’ve been crushing on for months, keeping busy is crucial.

This experimental mentality can also lead to some major developments in the style department. Sure, we’re not going out — but trying something fresh, even when it comes to loungewear, is easier than ever. You’ve likely seen a version of these open-slit yoga pants before, and may have even thought about snagging some for yourself. If fear of a fashion faux pas got in the way, it’s time to leave that in the past and pick up a pair today!

Get the PACBREEZE Women’s Yoga Harem Pants with free shipping for prices starting at just $12, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as April 29. 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Are these pants daring? Sure, they may be a step outside of your comfort zone — but now is the time to trial those trends. While these aren’t office-friendly bottoms, they exude perfect indoor loungewear energy. These knit pants are made in a loose harem-style, and have an amazing layered look on the sides that reveal a large, hip-to-ankle slit. They cinch at the ankle to create a look that’s truly fit for a goddess!

Their breezy, versatile nature proves they can function in so many situations — be it as a beach cover-up, a post-workout pant or simply as a fabulous addition to your activewear drawer.

PACBREEZE Women’s Yoga Harem Pants (Black)

These harem pants are ideal to rock if you want to channel your inner yogi. They completely conjure up an image of a chic yoga retreat in Bali. Since that’s not happening anytime soon, the next best alternative may be to grab a pair of these pants, find a great yoga practice video on YouTube and follow along at home. Of course, if you’re not into yoga, throwing them on and watching some Netflix works too! Whatever your mode of relaxation is, these pants are the perfect accessory to enhance your de-stress routine.

