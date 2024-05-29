Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When searching for the latest and greatest skincare finds, approach with an open mind. Of course, we love hyaluronic acid and peptide creams that treat signs of aging while leaving skin hydrated, but now there’s a new ingredient to add to your daily routine: snail mucin. It all started with the viral Cosrx cream that garnered buzz on social media, and since then, skincare enthusiasts can’t get enough of it. Now, one jar of the $16 cream sells every 36 seconds — it’s just that good.

The Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream is our new beauty treasure, and for good reason. According to the brand, it plumps, hydrates and soothes skin. The secret to the efficacy of the cream is the unique addition of snail mucin. OK, it’s not precisely the slime the crawling creatures leave behind, but it is similar. Cosrx uses a snail secretion filtrate, which contains mucin and is known for increasing moisture. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid and betaine to hydrate and leave the complexion with a dewy and plump appearance.

Get the Cosrx Snail Mucin 92% Repair Cream for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

The repair cream is 100% natural, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested, making it safe for all skin types. And don’t worry — the brand confirms that no snails were harmed in making it. A win for skincare and animal lovers!

Over 27,000 Amazon shoppers have given the cream a five-star rating. Many reviewers called it a “great daily moisturizer.” Others labeled it “basically a miracle cream” for sensitive and acne-prone skin.

One shopper wrote a lengthy review and said, “I have broken red capillaries on my face. I have large pores. I have wrinkles.” After they used the cream, they added, “My face felt immediately ten times better; it was almost kind of instant the redness went away. The appearance of my pores was very minimal. My face looked shiny, kinda rejuvenated. It’s not oily; it’s really slick. It’s a very viscous, slimy consistency. There is no smell, it’s not grainy, it is whitish in color, goes on clear rubs right in. It takes a minute for it to dry.”

It’s also easy to add to our skincare routine. Just apply a few dabs to your skin and massage it into your face and neck. The cream immediately absorbs and doesn’t leave a greasy finish, another feature that many reviewers love. You can wear the cream on its own or use it as a canvas for your makeup products for a seamless application. Head to Amazon to get a jar (or two) for yourself!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Cosrx here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!