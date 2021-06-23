These Amazon Cross-Band Sandals Look So Much Like Kristin Cavallari’s Pair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is here, for real this time, and that means sandal season has officially taken hold. We’ve officially packed away our boots for the next few months and have started booking pedicure appointments again. We’re also planning some beach trips and vacations, which is obviously incredibly exciting. We definitely need to be properly equipped with some cute new footwear whenever our toes aren’t buried in the sand!

If you’ve been on the search for comfy new sandals that are easy to wear, go with everything, will keep you sturdy on your feet and won’t break the bank, then your search ends here. This Amazon Essentials pair is waiting for you!

Get the Amazon Essentials Criss Cross Sport Sandal for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

We found these sandals after seeing one of Kristin Cavallari’s outfit selfies on her Instagram Story. She was wearing denim shorts, a black top and a tan belt to match her own cross-band sandals. We found her ARIAT sandals on Amazon, but they’re currently low in stock. But you know what? It worked out, because we found a super similar version we might love even more — with added comfy details and a lower price!

These Amazon Essentials sandals have wide, faux-leather straps crossing over each other to make up the upper, keeping the foot securely in place and adding a breathable lining underneath, which will definitely come in handy during scorching-hot summer days. We also love that the top strap has a hidden elastic panel for some flexible stretch!

These super lightweight slides have a smooth footbed and a platform outsole, providing extra cushioning as well as traction thanks to its textured bottom. We also adore how the outsole is white to contrast the rest of the shoe!

The tan shade of these sandals is easily the way to go for most closely emulating Cavallari’s look, but there are four other variations as well in case you’d prefer another — or want more than one pair. Go for black or white, or play with patterns and check out the leopard and snakeskin versions!

We love this style of sandal because you can wear it with a swimsuit or denim shorts (as KC demonstrated), or you can dress it up with a cute floral summer dress or even a sleeveless slip dress. What will your first outfit be?

