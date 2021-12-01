10 Women’s Cyber Week Fashion Deals Up to 62% Off at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The thrill of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has begun to fade…but the Cyber Week thrill is in full force right now! If you feel like you didn’t get to buy everything you wanted over the holiday weekend, don’t worry. There are still plenty of amazing deals waiting for you!

Fashion is obviously always a top category for Us, and Amazon has plenty of stylish, trendy picks marked way down right now. Check out our top categories and absolute favorite deals below!

10 Best Cyber Week Women’s Fashion Deals at Amazon Right Now

1. Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: American Apparel is always a reliable brand for top-notch basics, and these Stretch Terry Leggings are a great example as to why. So comfy! Originally $38, now marked down to $22!

Check out more women’s leggings on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

2. Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: We grew up thinking raincoats had to be rubbery, yellow and shapeless, but this Calvin Klein coat proves that that’s not the case. Stay stylish even when the weather tries to make it a challenge. Originally $200, now marked down to $85!

Check out more women’s coats on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

3. Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Make your everyday a little more comfortable with Vanity Fair’s Beyond Comfort Seamless Padded Bralettes. They’re stretchy, wire-free and adjustable to keep you feeling good in your bra — or like you’re not even wearing one. Grab a two pack — originally $40, now marked down to $25!

Check out more bras on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

4. Hoodies/Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Add some color-blocking to any look and we automatically love it more. Just look at how it transforms a simple hoodie into this mega-stylish Limerose sweatshirt! Originally $30, now marked down to $18!

Check out more hoodies/sweatshirts on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

5. Joggers

Our Absolute Favorite: Joggers are totally the type of pants you’ll want to live in — especially when you have a pair as cute and comfy as this Honeydew Kickin’ It pair. Originally $38, now marked down to $28!

Check out more joggers on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

6. Sleep and Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: We firmly believe that everyone should own a pair of cozy plaid pajamas. This Ekouaer sleepwear set is exactly what we love to see — even down to the white piping. Originally $40, now marked down to $17!

Check out more sleep and loungewear on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

7. Cardigans

Our Absolute Favorite: This drapey Urban CoCo cardigan is going to steal the show wherever you go with its cascading fabric. It’s a hit for a reason! Originally $50, now marked down to $19!

Check out more cardigans on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

8. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This Amazon-exclusive The Drop dress was designed in collaboration with Grace Atwood and features a leopard print consisting of only the prettiest colors. Originally $55, now marked down to $33!

Check out more dresses on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

9. Knitwear

Our Absolute Favorite: Cozy up in this Pink Queen Turtleneck Sweater Dress for your chicest winter yet. Wear with tights, leggings or even jeans. Originally $44, now marked down to $25!

Check out more knitwear on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

10. Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: High-rise, cropped and with a wide leg? These Lee jeans are a fashionista’s dream! Originally $59, now marked down to $48!

Check out more jeans on sale during Amazon Cyber Week here!

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more awesome savings!

