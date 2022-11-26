Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at time of publication but are subject to change.

We’re not done yet! In fact, we’re just getting started. Black Friday is over, but Cyber Weekend is here, and the deals are still rolling out left and right — especially at Amazon!

Whether you’re still looking to refresh your wardrobe, grab some luxury beauty, buy holiday gifts or spruce up your living space, Amazon’s Cyber deals are here to help you save. See our 21 favorites below and nab them while they’re in stock!

Fashion

Was $150 On Sale: $88 You Save 41% See it!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The winter coat of all winter coats, the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, is 41% off!

2. We Also Love: Cuddly, fuzzy and cute, this Merokeety cardigan is a fan-favorite — and now 37% off!

3. We Can’t Forget: These Grace Karin bow-knot pants come in so many colors, and they’re on sale for up to 55% off!

4. Bonus: So many colors — and so many patterned straps! Every version of this Viva Terry Vegan Leather Crossbody is perfect. 33% off!

5. Last but Not Least: This Turandoss gold bracelet set was already affordable, but now that it’s 15% off, it’s going straight into our shopping cart!

Beauty

Was $65 On Sale: $46 You Save 29% See it!

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The more Sunday Riley on our skincare shelf, the better. You know we’re nabbing this Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinol + Niacinamide Eye Serum while it’s 30% off!

7. We Also Love: A holy grail quick fix for blemishes, this Mighty Patch Variety Pack from Hero Cosmetics is 30% off!

8. We Can’t Forget: So many people are discovering the awesomeness of this Panasonic Facial Hair Remover recently. Now 25% off!

9. Bonus: Major deal alert on this cult-favorite brand! The Saturday Skin Rub-A-Dub Defining Peel Gel is 50% off for a limited time!

10. Last but Not Least: Finally, a hair tool with a slim design. Grabbing this TYMO Ring Plus Ionic Hair Straightener Comb ASAP — while it’s 15% off!

Home

Was $550 On Sale: $299.95 You Save 45% See it!

11. Our Absolute Favorite: For a super limited time, this Vitamix 5200 Blender is 45% off. That’s huge. Don’t miss out!

12. We Also Love: Sick of sparkling water bottles and cans cramming up the fridge? Grab a SodaStream Terra Sparking Water Maker for 40% off!

13. We Can’t Forget: A better night’s sleep! This Casper Sleep Essential Pillow feels like a dream with its 30%-off sale price!

14. Bonus: Don’t forget to grab a new sheet set too. This House Collection Luxury Bamboo Sheet Set is up to 35% off!

15. Last but Not Least: It’s time to finally replace some old bakeware and storage containers. Order this Anchor Hocking Bake and Store Glass Set while it’s 40% off!

Gifts

Was $13 On Sale: $9 You Save 31% See it!

16. Our Absolute Favorite: For candle lovers or interior decorators, this Coume 2-Piece Aesthetic Candle Set will be a beautiful gift. 29% off!

17. We Also Love: Looking for a major crowd-pleaser? Look no further than this Human Touch Reflex5s Foot and Calf Massager. It’s $29 off right now!

18. We Can’t Forget: Always one of our favorite holiday gifts, this AncestryDNA + Traits test is majorly marked down at 59% off!

19. Going Viral: We’ve seen multiple TikToks featuring this super fun Yarnow Cherry-Shaped Toilet Brush. 28% off for Cyber Weekend!

20. Bonus: Shopping for someone facing a cold winter? Grab them this Embouro Knit Pom-Pom Beanie, Scarf and Gloves Set while it’s 20% off!

21. Last but Not Least: A forever popular pick, this HLS Aroma Diffuser is a number one bestseller, and now it’s 56% off!

