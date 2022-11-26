The Best Holiday Gifts to Grab in the Nordstrom Cyber Weekend Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Black Friday may be over, but if you didn’t check off every name on your holiday shopping list, there’s no need to worry. Nordstrom is keeping the party going for Cyber Weekend, featuring Black Friday prices on top brands. New deals are still being added too!
Shop below for our top gift picks on sale at Nordstrom right now — and remember, prices will rise back up again soon!
For the Skincare Enthusiast: NuFACE MINI + Starter Kit
The ultimate anti-aging gift — in a pretty Sandy Rose colorway!
For the Winter Fashionista: Yosi Samra Jessy Faux Shearling Scuff Slipper
The epitome of chic comfort!
For the One With a Sweet Tooth: Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar
24 days of candy!
For the Cozy Queen: UGG Blaire Throw Blanket
The softness of UGG shoes in blanket form!
For the Makeup Lover: Anastasia Beverly Hills Coming Up Roses Set
This limited-edition set comes with a blush, lipstick and lip liner!
For the One Decked Out in Designer: Tory Burch Perry Bombé Puffy Mini Bag
The cream color is so timeless and versatile!
For the Secret Santa or White Elephant: Mario Badescu Rose Hydration Hand Cream & Lip Balm Duo
Don’t know what to get someone? You can’t go wrong with this affordable set!
For the Guy Who Always Smells Amazing: Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Cologne Bleue Eau du Toilette
This “fresh, aquatic” fragrance is a great gift for him that you’ll love too!
For the Coffee, Tea or Hot Cocoa Fan: Fellow Stagg Stovetop Pour Over Tea Kettle
Aesthetically pleasing and perfect for a hot drink!
For the New Parent: Pehr Dream a Dream Mobile
Is it weird that we want this above our own bed too?
For the Traveler: Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case
Travel in style — and knowing your belongings are safe!
For a Stocking Stuffer: Barefoot Dreams Set of 3 CozyChic Scrunchies
How cute is the ornament-style packaging?
For the Cooking Connoisseur: Click & Grow Smart Garden
A self-watering indoor garden for growing fresh herbs and veggies!
For the One All About Good Hair Days: Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer
Blowout-worthy hair from home!
For the Stylish Guy: Andrew Marc Hudson Water Resistant Faux Shearling Trim Jacket
A cool look with a cozy feel!
Looking for more? Shop all Holiday Deals at Nordstrom here!
