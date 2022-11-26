The Best Holiday Gifts to Grab in the Nordstrom Cyber Weekend Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday may be over, but if you didn’t check off every name on your holiday shopping list, there’s no need to worry. Nordstrom is keeping the party going for Cyber Weekend, featuring Black Friday prices on top brands. New deals are still being added too!

Shop below for our top gift picks on sale at Nordstrom right now — and remember, prices will rise back up again soon!

For the Skincare Enthusiast: NuFACE MINI + Starter Kit

The ultimate anti-aging gift — in a pretty Sandy Rose colorway!

Was $309 On Sale: $184 You Save 40% See it!

For the Winter Fashionista: Yosi Samra Jessy Faux Shearling Scuff Slipper

The epitome of chic comfort!

Was $78 On Sale: $27 You Save 65% See it!

For the One With a Sweet Tooth: Sugarfina Holiday Gingerbread 24 Tastes of Christmas Advent Calendar

24 days of candy!

Was $60 On Sale: $45 You Save 25% See it!

For the Cozy Queen: UGG Blaire Throw Blanket

The softness of UGG shoes in blanket form!

Was $79 On Sale: $59 You Save 25% See it!

For the Makeup Lover: Anastasia Beverly Hills Coming Up Roses Set

This limited-edition set comes with a blush, lipstick and lip liner!

Was $50 On Sale: $30 You Save 40% See it!

For the One Decked Out in Designer: Tory Burch Perry Bombé Puffy Mini Bag

The cream color is so timeless and versatile!

Was $328 On Sale: $230 You Save 30% See it!

For the Secret Santa or White Elephant: Mario Badescu Rose Hydration Hand Cream & Lip Balm Duo

Don’t know what to get someone? You can’t go wrong with this affordable set!

Was $12 On Sale: $9 You Save 25% See it!

For the Guy Who Always Smells Amazing: Yves Saint Laurent L’Homme Cologne Bleue Eau du Toilette

This “fresh, aquatic” fragrance is a great gift for him that you’ll love too!

Was $99 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See it!

For the Coffee, Tea or Hot Cocoa Fan: Fellow Stagg Stovetop Pour Over Tea Kettle

Aesthetically pleasing and perfect for a hot drink!

Was $85 On Sale: $68 You Save 20% See it!

For the New Parent: Pehr Dream a Dream Mobile

Is it weird that we want this above our own bed too?

Was $95 On Sale: $81 You Save 15% See it!

For the Traveler: Vacay Glisten Vibrant 28-Inch Spinner Packing Case

Travel in style — and knowing your belongings are safe!

Was $200 On Sale: $120 You Save 40% See it!

For a Stocking Stuffer: Barefoot Dreams Set of 3 CozyChic Scrunchies

How cute is the ornament-style packaging?

Was $38 On Sale: $29 You Save 24% See it!

For the Cooking Connoisseur: Click & Grow Smart Garden

A self-watering indoor garden for growing fresh herbs and veggies!

Was $230 On Sale: $161 You Save 30% See it!

For the One All About Good Hair Days: Drybar Reserve 3-in-1 Interchangeable Blow Dryer

Blowout-worthy hair from home!

Was $349 On Sale: $279 You Save 20% See it!

For the Stylish Guy: Andrew Marc Hudson Water Resistant Faux Shearling Trim Jacket

A cool look with a cozy feel!

Was $295 On Sale: $146 You Save 51% See it!

