15 Fun Stocking Stuffers That Cost $4 or Under

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On the hunt for some great — and affordable — stocking stuffers for the holidays? Some brands’ “stocking stuffers” cost $50 or more a pop, but some of us are looking to put most of our budget toward the big gifts. Plus, the less expensive your stocking stuffers are, the more you can add to each stocking!

If you’re looking for super inexpensive stocking stuffers that are still 100% fun, whether for kids or adults, you’re in the right place. We’ve picked out 15 from Amazon and beyond that cost $4 or less. You could even grab them all!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Silicone bubble toys have become such a hit, and now they’re wearable! You get six bracelets per purchase of these Family Pro Store Fidget Bubble Push Toy Bracelets, so they technically cost under $1 each!

2. We Also Love: Halloween may be over, but these LIUSM Horror Demon Finger Puppets are ready to join you at the holiday dinner table regardless!

3. We Can’t Forget: Stylish socks! These Berkshire Women’s Sheer Anklet Socks will look so chic peeping out of sneakers and snow boots!

4. A Personal Touch: Grab a first initial, a special number or a cute symbol from these BP. DIY Beanie Pins, now on sale at Nordstrom!

5. A Win for Skin: Pick up a mini size of these adorable Sephora Collection Cleansing & Exfoliating Wipes for a skincare and beauty lover!

6. We Loofah This: This Purple Showe Pouf is something that anyone could use, which is great, because they’re under $4 when sold individually, but you could also grab five for $5!

7. The Key to Christmas: This Lucky Line Spiral Wrist Coil with Steel Key Ring isn’t only cute, but it’s convenient for carrying around keys hands-free!

8. Totally Sweet: You can’t go wrong with candy, no matter what age group you’re shopping for. How about a bag of on-theme peanut butter M&M’S?

9. Peppermint Power: How perfect is this for a holiday stocking stuffer? This Sweet & Shimmer Peppermint Hand Lotion from Ulta is exactly what we think of when we imagine an affordable but amazing stocking stuffer!

10. Cards, Anyone?: A Playing Cards Deck is always nice to have on hand, whether for a game of Solitaire or maybe a magic trick. This pack comes with two decks!

11. Fizzy Fun: This special Sweet & Shimmer Winter Berry Bath Fizzer is made for this time of year. The packaging is lovely and the product itself is perfect for cold weather!

12. For the Future Zoologist: Shopping for a kid falling in love with animals? Grab them this pack of Zoo Animal Stickers — that’s 50 stickers for just $3!

13. Main Squeeze: You know how you wish you could just squeeze adorable animals in the tightest hugs, but you don’t want to hurt them? You can squeeze as tightly as you’d like when it comes to these adorable Ganjiang Panda Squeeze Toys. Also available as fish or dogs!

14. Hair Heroes: These Sweet & Shimmer Bobby Pins from Ulta are so pretty, they’re much less likely to get lost compared to the regular black and brown ones!

15. Prank Time: How about an innocent little prank to stash among the other stocking stuffers? Grab a pack of these Ksquares Prank Fake Roaches for a laugh!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our gift picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!