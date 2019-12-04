



It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Chestnuts are roasting on an open fire, Jack Frost is nipping at your nose — you get the idea. The holidays are coming! In case you couldn’t tell, we’re excited. Our calendars are more stacked than ever before, which brings up a seriously stressful issue.

The one obstacle we all have to overcome this season? Our go-to holiday look! It may seem mundane — but it’s crucial to nail this down. See, if we don’t like how we look and feel when we step out of the house, then the party we’re attending just won’t be as fun. Let’s avoid any Grinch-like scenarios and turn to this perfect piece! It’s the holiday miracle our closet absolutely needs.

Grab the MEROKEETY Women’s Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress (originally $38) now with prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

If a special night is on the horizon, turn your attention to the MEROKEETY Women’s Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress! It’s the fan-favorite piece that has reviewers buzzing left and right. This “beautiful dress” was a complete “compliment magnet” according to shoppers! One reviewer said it was a “great buy” that another reviewer said was perfect “for any occasion.”

This dress comes available in 12 sensational shades! There is everything from black to navy and even on-trend holiday colors such as green and burgundy. The slimming sheath silhouette paired with the lace overlay is also a plus that we’re seriously not mad at!

Reviewers couldn’t stop raving about the “well-fitting” design, and we’re thrilled that it reportedly fits a wide variety of body types. One reviewer loved how it accommodated her “natural curves,” while another said it fit her “petite” body to perfection.

The versatility here is endless, as this can easily be worn to any obligation imaginable with the right accessories. That’s exactly why this lovely lace number will be everyone’s go-to dress this holiday season — and next!

