7 Easy Gifts That Ship Fast — All Under $20 at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shipping is a little complicated this year. It always gets a little hectic during the holidays, but with more people shopping online than ever right now, it’s reasonable to be a little worried about delays and shifting arrival dates. If you still have a few names to check off your list in time for the 25th, we’ve got you.

We’ve picked out seven gifts below that are fun, thoughtful and sure to impress. The best part? They’re all under $20. The other best part? If you order today, they will all arrive before Christmas. Don’t wait too long though, because that could change any day now!

This Oversized Scarf

Unless you’re living in the tropics, a warm, cozy scarf like this one will make a good gift for just about everybody. It has a lovely, neutral plaid design, an adorable tassel fringe and so many reviewers singing its praises!

Get the YSense Long Plaid Oversized Scarf for just $19.59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Novelty Socks

We all have a little bit of a wine connoisseur in our lives. Whether they have their own wine cellar or simply admire other people’s wine cellars on YouTube, they’ll love these funny (and useful) socks!

Get the Haute Soiree Women’s Novelty Socks for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Initial Necklace

This one is for the jewelry lover. This stainless steel initial necklace delivers quality without the price tag. There’s one for every letter of the alphabet, whether you get your giftee something with their own initial, their child’s or their pet’s!

Get the RINHOO Sideways Large Initial Necklace for just $9 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ponytail Beanie

This unique cable-knit beanie is absolutely perfect for anyone who prefers to wear their hair in ponytails or buns. It has a hole at the top you can slip your hair through!

Get the C.C BeanieTail Soft Stretch Beanie Hat for just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Sleek Wallet

This RFID-blocking wallet has room for everything! It has 19 card slots, an ID window, a zip pocket, three money (or phone) pockets and a pen loop. It even has a removable wrist strap so you can go bag-free!

Get the WOZEAH RFID-Blocking PU Leather Zip Wallet for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Layered Bracelet

This cuff bracelet looks like it’s many layered bracelets, but each piece is actually held together by the same metal clasp. The leather strands have different textures and colors, and they all have different hammered metal charms and accents. It’s all the arm candy you could ask for!

Get the AZORA Leather Wrap Bracelet for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Duffel Bag

We were so surprised (and excited) to see the under-$20 price tag on this PUMA duffel. It’s an excellent gift for any travelers or gym lovers. We smell a weekend hiking trip on the horizon!

Get the PUMA Evercat Dispatch Women’s Duffel (originally $20) for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more gift ideas and fabulous finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!