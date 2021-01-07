Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when people say that something is “the best thing since sliced bread”? We’ve been thinking about changing that up a bit. There’s one thing out there that might just be even better — and it’s not going to give anyone a stomachache.

We’re talking about fleece! A little slice of sherpa is truly something we all love, so it really takes the original bread-based phrase to a new level. Of course, not every fleece piece is of the same quality. If one really wants to capture our heart, it has to be just as cute and stylish as it is warm and cozy. This jacket from Amazon knows what we’re talking about!

Get the Amazon Essentials Polar Fleece Lined Sherpa Full-Zip Jacket for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

This leopard-print jacket is so comfy, it will feel like you’re slipping into a cloud when you get dressed in the morning (or afternoon — we’re not judging). A really fierce cloud though. Our fave kind!

In addition to its plush, fuzzy shell, this jacket has a full-zip closure with a high stand collar so you can skip the scarf, plus side seam pockets camouflaged in the leopard print. You’ll also find a beige trim up the placket, at the ends of the sleeves and at the straight hem, hitting right around the hips. If you check out the Amazon page, one more thing you’ll find is a huge number of star-filled reviews!

If you haven’t shopped the Amazon Essentials line before, you’re in for a treat. All AE pieces are created and fine-tuned specifically based off customer feedback “to ensure quality, fit and comfort.” Everything is affordably priced, and the brand is careful to have consistent sizing so shopping can be a breeze every time. No more of that size guessing game!

While the leopard version of this jacket is going to be a new classic…so are the other nine versions. If you’re looking for something else, you’ll find this fleece also comes in beautiful solid shades, plus a red buffalo plaid. Any and all of the above will become go-to layering pieces in your closet, though we love to let them shine by themselves too when the extra layers come off. They deserve the time in the spotlight!

