There are a few key pieces that we always leave hanging in our closets regardless of the time of year — and cardigans definitely fall into that illustrious category. When we feel like an extra layer is necessary, a trusty cardigan is immediately what we reach for — we don’t even think twice about it!

Sometimes, when a sweater is more basic, it translates to more use — which is exactly why this cardigan from Amazon Essentials caught our attention! We first noticed it because of the colossal amount of five-star reviews it’s earned, and quickly discovered it may be the quintessential year-round sweater. We’re talking 365 days of fabulous, people!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2022, but are subject to change.

This cardigan sweater may be relatively basic, but this is a reminder that basics aren’t boring! It has your standard hip-length hem and a V-neck design with buttons that run all the way down the front. The hem and sleeve cuffs are finished off with ribbed detailing to give this sweater a polished look.

You can pick up this cardi in an impressive selection of colors, but the neutral shades are what we recommend. We’ve been into rocking brown hues regularly, and this sweater has both tan and chocolate options available! Of course, if brighter colors are more your style, there are a slew of others to choose from — including a lime green that’s bold and fashion-forward.

Shoppers say that this sweater is lightweight and great for the spring and summer, but we can easily see it working in the wintertime too! You can pull off wearing it as a top with a plunging neckline, which has been a popular trend lately. With the right outerwear to keep you warm outside and some high-waisted pants, you’ve got yourself the ultimate low-key ensemble that’s both chic and cozy. Don’t forget to throw on sleek layering necklaces for the final accessory touch!

