Skip Coat Check With This Streamlined, Packable Puffer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The worst part about going anywhere in the winter — besides having to go outside in the bitter cold — is when you arrive and need to take off all of your layers. It’s so hard to stay comfortable, temperature-wise, in this weather. It’s one thing if you’re at a friend’s house and dropping your coat off in their bedroom or closet, but it’s another when you’re at a concert, museum, or other public event where you won’t have a safe, designated spot for storing your stuff.

So, what are your options? You walk around sweating and still wearing everything, you carry everything and think about how hot and tired your arms are the whole time or you see if there’s a coat check available. Waiting in that long line though — for dropping off and picking up — is a nightmare. Isn’t there another option — besides not wearing a coat at all?

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This coat is that other option. It’s a packable puffer coat, which means it can be packed down into a little pouch you could carry in the palm of your hand. It does have a string for more comfortable carrying though! Or you could hook it onto a carabiner, or even stuff it into a backpack or purse. Goodbye, coat check wait times! Goodbye, pools of sweat!

This coat is able to be packed down into such a small pouch because unlike others, it doesn’t have a huge marshmallow silhouette. It’s more streamlined and actually follows your shape, reaching down to around mid-thigh for extra warmth!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

This coat has a zipper closure, a hood and side zip pockets. It also contains no down, so if you’re allergic to down, this is a great pick for you! It’s machine-washable too, which is wonderful. It comes in over 15 colors as well! You can keep it classic with a black, navy, white or grey, or opt for a pop with red, pink or yellow. You could go for a leopard print too!

One more amazing thing about this coat is that it’s perfect for traveling. Not only will it fit nicely in your suitcase, but it will be great for when you’re out seeing the sights, inside and outside. Time to book a future trip!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Coat for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 20, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Amazon Essentials here and check out more jackets and coats here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!