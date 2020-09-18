This No. 1 Bestselling Crewneck Is Available in So Many Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re already starting to feel the cool fall breeze rolling in, and it’s getting Us beyond excited for the new season! After the relentless heat of summer, we couldn’t be more excited to feel that crisp autumn air — not to mention the return of pumpkin spice everything.

Our top priority in the fall? Coziness. We’re all about sweaters this time of year, and they don’t have to be too trendy or extravagant. Tops like this crewneck from Amazon Essentials are exactly what we need in our lives right about now. It’s affordable, luxe and will keep us all warm as the temperatures start to drop!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2020, but are subject to change.



This crewneck is the definition of a staple piece. It’s made from a French terry fleece material that’s endlessly comfortable. The long sleeves are cuffed and ribbed, which the hem and neckline are as well. If you’re looking for a quality piece free from loud logos or labels, this is a solid choice. We adore a designer moment, but sometimes no-frills fashion is the way to go!

These sweatshirts are meant for complete relaxation. They’re loose and won’t provide your figure with much of a fitted look, but when you’re chilling on the couch or walking through the park, there’s no need for a tighter silhouette. A crewneck like this is ideal when the only activity on the calendar is enjoying the day!

Multiple shoppers are thrilled with their original purchase, and plan to scoop up more crewnecks in other colors! With prices like these, who can blame them? Just a note, though: Some reviewers state this sweatshirt can run small, so if you want a looser fit, sizing up may be a wise move. Teamed with leggings, denim or your favorite lounge pants, this bestselling pick is bound to become a fall go-to.

