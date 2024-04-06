Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a confession to make: I’m lazy when it comes to fashion. That’s really weird to say considering I went to fashion school (shout-out to FIT!), but truthfully, I prefer wearing comfortable clothes over flaunting the latest trends most days. Beyond prioritizing comfort, I find it to be such a drag trying to pair tops and bottoms together. I almost always opt for dresses because they’re simple, effortlessly stylish and don’t really require additional accessories!

Some people might think that dresses are way too, well, dressy for everyday activities. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth! Just take a look at any T-shirt dress. I have about five different T-shirt dresses for my casual park hang and errand running days because they feel like an oversized version of my favorite shirt. Plus, no matter what shoes or accessories I pair with them, I always feel put together.

After perusing through Amazon the other day, I came across the best-selling Amazon Essentials Jersey Oversized T-Shirt Dress and knew I had to add it to my growing collection — and not just because it’s under $20 (which, honestly, really can’t be beat).

After reading reviews from over 4,000 shoppers, I had a feeling this could become the best T-shirt dress I own. My one strife with the T-shirt dresses already in my closet is how short they are. Shoppers mention that the oversized construction on this Amazon favorite ensures that they’re able to avoid any wardrobe mishaps since it hits mid-thigh — and it won’t shrink over time since it’s made from soft rayon rather than cotton.

The rave reviews don’t stop on that minor care detail that makes a world of a difference, though. “The oversized fit is pure comfort – perfect for breezy summer days or paired with leggings for a cozy winter look,” one happy customer writes. “The fabric is a game-changer. It has this lovely lightweight feel, making it a top pick for warm weather. I’ve practically lived in them since I got them. Whether I’m lounging at home, running errands, or out for a casual dinner, these dresses are my go-to. If they ever decide to make long tees in the same dreamy material, I’d stock up in a heartbeat. Until then, these dresses are my wardrobe MVPs!”

I’m not one to regularly shop on Amazon, but I purchased three of these after reading the reviews. If you’re looking for a no-brainer dress to wear throughout the spring in summer months, you’d be smart to do the same!

