Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As you’re likely well aware, fashion trends are cyclical. We thought low-rise jeans were out in the 2000s, but they’re very much back, just like Tripp pants. The ’90s are back in full force. The same can be said of fashion basics. We’re going through an odd time right now where it seems the look is focused on “boring” basics – the plain building blocks of items that make you look like a fashionista these days, or like you stepped right out of an Instagram account.

Related: 17 Fabulous Basics to Stock Up on Now As the seasons change, you need to make sure your closet is filled to the brim with essentials to help stay comfortable and stylish. If you didn’t manage to stock up on staple pieces during Labor Day weekend sales, no sweat! There’s still time to score everything you need to guarantee you’re dressed to impress […]

It’s super easy to look like a model from a fashion magazine right now, with all of these basics that you might think are boring and uninspiring. But that’s the look, and if you can’t figure out which ones to choose from that can make a great outfit, we’ve got you covered here. Check out our picks for “boring” basics that have ended up remaining popular fashion trends right now, from crisp white shirts to bodysuits !

5 ‘Boring’ Basics That Are Still Popular Fashion Trends

1. Crisp White Shirt: You can never go wrong with a classic like a gorgeous white shirt. It’s versatile, looks great on just about everyone, and it starts as the foundation for some of the most exciting outfits we’ve seen – just $27!

2. Get Bodied: A great neutral black or white bodysuit is the perfect way to dress up a pair of shorts or skirt, and it elevates even the simplest look by a thousand percent – just $22!

3. Smile Wide: Everyone has a pair of wide leg trousers in their wardrobe, and they’re another must-have addition to any collection of basics, because they look good with anything – just $34!

4. Biker Babe: A good pair of biker shorts is important to keep around, just in case you want to head out wearing shorts, but don’t feel like a skirt or jorts – just $18!

5. Warm Up: It’s always a good idea to keep a sweatshirt around, because you never know when you’re going to start freezing, so having one in your wardrobe is super smart – just $33!



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us