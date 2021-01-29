5 Face Masks to Check Out So You Can Start Double-Masking

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

While we’re all excited for what the latter half of 2021 may bring, the start of the year has been the most stressful yet, with an upswing in cases — plus reports of contagious new COVID variants. Apart from staying home and social distancing, what more can we do to stay safe?

When you’re in a situation where you need to interact with someone outside of your household, it’s now recommended by experts that you wear two masks instead of just one. Dr. Anthony Fauci even recently encouraged double-masking on the Today show, saying, “If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

If you’re double-masking, that probably means you’re going to need some more masks, right? We’ve picked out a few you can get quickly on Amazon, from fashionable ones to show off in front to more intense ones that you might want to use as layer number one. Let’s go!

These Lace Face Masks

Whether you’re having a minimony/micro-wedding or simply just love the look of lace, these gorgeous masks will add some serious elegance to your look!

Get the Cameleon Cover Floral White Lace Cotton Face Mask (3-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These KN95 Face Masks

While front-line workers are still in need of surgical and N95 masks, you can opt for KN95 masks instead. These offer five layers of protection!

Get the WWDOLL KN95 Disposable Black Face Mask (10-Pack) for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Silk Face Masks

If masks tend to irritate your skin and break you out, try out one of these instead. They’re made of 100% mulberry silk for elevated comfort. They’re also so pretty and come in numerous colors!

Get the Known Mulberry Silk Reusable Sensitive Fashion Face Mask (originally $13) for just $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Colorful Disposable Masks

Three layers of high-quality, non-woven fabric, plus pretty colors like blue, pink, purple, green and yellow? We really hit the jackpot with this pack of protective face masks. Such a good deal!

Get the BINGFONE Disposable Face Mask (50-Pack) for just $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Galactic Face Masks

We all love the pretty colors and lights in the night sky, and now we can wear them on our mask. These masks have four layers, adjustable ear loops and some very impressive reviews!

Get the Updateclassic Cloth Face Masks (6-Pack) for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

