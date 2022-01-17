21 of the Best Amazon Fashion Deals for January

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

January is a time to start again. It’s the time for a new beginning, a new you. For Us, that’s heavily reflected in our wardrobe. That’s why we use this time of year to snatch up all of the best deals we see that speak to our vision of ourselves for the year ahead!

Amazon, as always, has a ton of amazing fashion deals right now we think everyone should check out. They only last for a limited time though, so you need to be quick! Let’s show you our faves below:

21 Amazon Fashion Deals for January

Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The soft rainbow stripes on this ZESICA sweater show Us exactly why it’s so popular. The sheer amount of compliments you’ll receive wearing this!

2. We Also Love: Say hi to your Valentine’s Day look! This heart-accented Shermie sweater is romantic, cute and comfy!

3. We Can’t Forget: This split-back The Drop sweater is chill and cozy. The long bell sleeves are the perfect touch!

Dresses

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This ruched, long-sleeve Samefar bodycon dress is so flattering. You’ll want to wear it every day!

5. We Also Love: Any special occasions coming up? Get ready to stun in this silky ASTR the label Gaia Dress!

6. We Can’t Forget: This wrap-style Mansy dress is a beautiful winter piece. Such a great date night dress!

Leggings

7. Our Absolute Favorite: These seamless Redqenting leggings are moisture-wicking, stretchy and super soft. They also have pockets!

8. We Also Love: How about a pair of jeggings? This HUE pair could become an everyday favorite!

9. We Can’t Forget: These Conceited leggings come in just two stretchy sizes, making that usual online guessing game one you can easily win!

Loungewear

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Once you try this MEROKEETY set on, you won’t want to take it off. So much cuter than a sweatsuit!

11. We Also Love: Love an ultra-cuddly, cozy piece? This fuzzy sherpa ZAFUL set is a dream!

12. We Can’t Forget: Who could deny a pink leopard print? This contrasting Honeydew Intimates PJ set is adorable!

Bras

13. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re always going to have a Calvin Klein bralette on our shopping list. Might as well grab one while it’s on sale!

14. We Also Love: This underwire Bali bra is great for everyday support. The mesh insets make it much cuter than a classic T-shirt bra though!

15. We Can’t Forget: Need something strapless? Check out this Yummie bra! It comes with straps too!

Coats and Jackets

16. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the ultimate travel coat! This Amazon Essentials packable puffer is super warm and water-resistant!

17. We Also Love: Snuggle up in this sherpa Marmot jacket and look super cute doing so. We’re obsessed with the shirt jacket style!

18. We Can’t Forget: Go glam with this CHERFLY puffer coat. Its glossy shell, fuzzy hood trim and asymmetrical zipper are the perfect trio!

Shoes

19. Our Absolute Favorite: Now these are some mega-cool SOREL sneakers. The air mesh and supportive straps, along with the funky midsole, are going to have everyone asking where you got them!

20. We Also Love: We all know the classic TOMS flat look, but these lug-sole TOMS sneakers are also total winners. So comfy too!

21. We Can’t Forget: These velour Dearfoams slippers have cloud-like cushioning and a cute quilted design. They can be worn outdoors too!

