This Bestselling Microfiber Mask Ships Fast — Order Now at Amazon

Warm weather is on the horizon, and many appear to have forgotten exactly what the CDC has recommended. Images of crowded farmers’ markets and dog parks have gone viral in recent weeks, and it’s more important than ever to follow the rules to ensure safety for all!

When we’re stepping out for an essential errand, we need to be clad in a facial covering of some sort — in addition to staying at least six feet apart from others. Of course, like many coveted products during the pandemic, non-medical masks have become a hot commodity. People have started to get creative — but if DIY simply isn’t on your list of skills, you’ll need to think outside the box. In that case, how about a repurposed festival-style covering?

INTO THE AM Galaxy Face Mask Bandana (Drifting Spaceman)

Even though this covering was made with music festivals in mind, it’s a strong face mask alternative that you can use to protect your nose and mouth while making brief trips outside. As the second weekend of Coachella would have been coming up on Friday, think of this bandana as a nod to the postponed A-list event.

This is obviously not meant to replace the aforementioned social distancing guidelines that we are all still required to follow. But if you do have to go out to the grocery story or want to take a quick spin around the block to combat cabin fever, wearing this over your face is an appropriate option to help minimize the spread of germs.

If you’re feeling flush and want to grab a few of these coverings, you’ll be able to rock them in 12 different ways in the future. It can easily become a beanie, a headband, a hair tie and so much more. Think of that as something to look forward to down the line — hey, maybe you’ll even end up wearing one to a festival in 2021!

It’s also crucial to note that the hygiene of cloth masks and bandanas must be taken seriously. Sure, they may not be official health-related products — but they need to be kept clean at all times in order to be effective. Additionally, please wash up using sanitizer or hand soap prior to taking them on or off.

