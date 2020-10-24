21 Fashionable Fall Steals Under $50 You Won’t Want to Miss at Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, but are subject to change.

Who doesn’t love scoring a good deal? We live for it, especially when it comes to fashion. Our clothes are extensions of ourselves, and they can boost our confidence and comfort to the nth degree when we find the right buys!

Speaking of finding the right buys…we hope you’re ready to shop. We’ve rounded up 21 amazing fashionable fall steals from Amazon that you’re going to want to grab immediately. They’re all cute, they’re all chic and they’re all under $50!

1. Lounge Pants We Love to Wear Out

Our Absolute Favorite: These Amazon-exclusive Daily Ritual joggers are everything. Their watercolor tie-dye design is so pretty, and they’re actually flattering enough to wear out and about — not just in the house. They start at just $23!

2. A Jumpsuit Perfect for Working From Home

Our Absolute Favorite: This Goodthreads jumpsuit is a blend of linen and cotton, so it basically feels like wearing air. It looks incredibly professional though, so you won’t be too caught off guard for any surprise Zoom calls. It starts at just $19!

3. A 100% Cashmere Beanie

Our Absolute Favorite: You probably own a beanie already, but let Us (and the reviewers tell you), there is nothing like owning a cashmere beanie like this luxurious one from Hat Attack. Treat yourself! It’s just $49!

4. A Dress for an Outdoor Wedding

Our Absolute Favorite: Outdoor weddings are big this year, so you want to be prepared with a dress that will keep you warm. This LAICIGO dress is velvet with long sleeves and a mock neckline, making it a great pick. It’s just $41!

5. A Seriously Comfy Oversized Sweater

Our Absolute Favorite: This #1 bestselling Pink Queen sweater is soft as soft can be. It has a super oversized fit so you can even wear it as a dress with tights or leggings. Even better? It starts at just $21!

6. A Lightweight Coat That Will Keep You Warm

Our Absolute Favorite: This packable puffer coat from Amazon Essentials is so nice. It’s quilted and warm for chilly weather, but it practically weighs nothing — and it can be folded down to fit in a little carrying bag. It’s so affordable too, starting at just $37!

7. A Fleece for Layering Up

Our Absolute Favorite: You really can’t go wrong with a Columbia fleece. This zip-up jacket is unbelievably cozy and will be the perfect fit under any coat when you need an extra layer of warmth. It comes in so many colors and starts at just $23!

8. A Slipper You Can Wear Inside or Outside

Our Absolute Favorite: This Koolaburra by UGG Lezly slipper is suede with a heavenly wool/faux-fur lining. What we love most, however, is the durable rubber outsole. You don’t need to take them off in order to step outside! They were $60, but now they’re just $49.95!

9. A Pair of Premium Pajamas

Our Absolute Favorite: This Ekouaer pajama set is a top-rated fan-favorite for a reason. These soft PJs are perfect for fall and winter, and you won’t want to take them off when you get out of bed. They start at just $35!

10. A Supremely Snuggly Sherpa Coat

Our Absolute Favorite: This SweatyRocks cardigan coat is soft as a marshmallow, cozy as a cloud…you get the idea. It’s wildly adorable too, and it starts at just $33!

11. A Pair of Leggings You Can Move In

Our Absolute Favorite: These top-selling CRZ YOGA leggings feel like they’re barely there, making them excellent for morning yoga or running to catch the bus. They’re so flattering too, and they start at just $24!

12. A Scarf You Can Wear So Many Ways

Our Absolute Favorite: This Century Star scarf is a brilliant size and shape, able to be worn multiple ways as a scarf, or even as a shawl or blanket. Plus, it’s so soft and stylish. And while it used to be $13, it’s now just $10!

13. A Velour Tracksuit That Throws it Back

Our Absolute Favorite: Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are bringing back the iconic velour tracksuit, and we could not be more on board, especially when we can grab this Facitisu set for just $33 — with free shipping!

14. A Unitard You Can Totally Wear on the Daily

Our Absolute Favorite: Unitards aren’t just for dance class anymore. Just picture this one from American Apparel with a flannel around your waist and booties on your feet. So cute! It starts at just $32!

15. A Long Flannel That’s Both Edgy and Chic

Our Absolute Favorite: Speaking of flannels, here’s our pick! This Romacci oversize flannel definitely has that ’90s grunge vibe we love, but it can be totally chic when styled with the right pieces. It’s only $24!

16. A Pair of Boots Bound to Collect Compliments

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re all about faux suede for fall, and these DREAM PAIRS boots demonstrate why with their strap details, slouchy fit and soft feel. You’ll never believe they start at just $37!

17. A Vest That Can Elevate Any Outfit

Our Absolute Favorite: This drapey waterfall vest from Beyove is such an easy and effective outfit finisher, able to upgrade any look. It’s only $29!

18. A Crew Neck Sweatshirt for Any and Every Day

Our Absolute Favorite: This Russell Athletic sweatshirt is lightweight but majorly cozy, and the feminine cut will flatter you so much more than your typical crew neck sweatshirt. It starts at just $21!

19. A Pair of Soft Gloves With Touchscreen Fingertips

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing worse than having to take your gloves off in the cold in order to use your phone, but these ViGrace fleece-lined gloves totally eliminate that issue — and they’re only $9!

20. A Warm Skirt for Looking Cute in the Cold

Our Absolute Favorite: This IDEALSANXUN wool-blend skirt is wonderfully warm, and all of the designs are beautiful for fall and winter. There are over 20 of them! Starting at just $33!

21. A Pair of Lizzo-Approved Tights

Our Absolute Favorite: These Sheertex thigh-high tights are practically indestructible. Our favorite part, though, is that Lizzo recently wore a pair of Sheertex tights to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards! Grab these for just $49!

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!