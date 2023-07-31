Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

Leggings are probably going to forever be a staple in our wardrobes, but it’s hard to actually narrow down the best options are. If you don’t have a go-to brand or cut, it can seem like there are a zillion similar picks to choose from — and not much guidance on what you should truly purchase.

We’ve done a lot of research on the subject, and if you’re looking for a good flared pair of leggings to add to your collection, we think we’ve found the “perfect fit” — and luckily, they’re available now on Amazon with lightning-fast shipping!

This pair of Sunzel Flare Leggings is made from 80% and 20% spandex for the perfect stretch, offering a buttery-soft feel that also provides flexible, weightless support. The fabric is also totally opaque, so no worries about underwear showing through when you’re doin’ your thing. The leggings have a crossover waistband with a V seam for a really flattering fit, bringing the waist area in and subtly attracting the eye downward to give the illusion of even longer legs. You can wear these while out running errands, at the gym, to the movies or even just lounging around the house — no matter what, you’ll be in complete comfort along the way.

These flares are available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, in 30″, 32″, and 34″ inseams depending on preference, and a whole variety of colors from standard black, to navy blue, to Barbiecore-ready hot pink and bubble pink. Grab a few pairs (especially at this low price) in different colors and you’ll have the perfect wardrobe staple for any occasion! Prices start at just $20 and vary depending on your selection.

Reviewers rave about the Sunzel Flare Leggings, and they’ve earned nearly 4,000 5-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who love their comfort, fit and flattering nature. One customer wrote, “I absolutely love these. I was eh at first cause it looked too small, but the streeetch these leggings have is fantastic. Leggings not being see through is vital for me not only as a presence but going to the gym. They’re so comfy & stretchy & the band design helps, so it doesn’t feel like it’s cutting into my stomach like my other leggings.”

Other fans noted how they bring in the waist and make them feel confident: “They’re a buttery-smooth texture that just feels good on your skin. They suck in my tummy/fupa area. They have a great stretch,” shared one. Another added, “Buttery smooth, feels just like if not softer than Aerie leggings… Compression in the waist band, makes you look snatched! Extremely comfortable… unlike Aerie, has a ton of colors to choose from for almost half the price.”

Grab a pair of these Sunzel Flare Leggings now, and get a jump start on your cozy fall wardrobe refresh!

