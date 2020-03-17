Dry Skin From Constant Washing? This Hand Mask Might Be Your Savior

We’ve been more vigilant about keeping our hands clean than ever before. At the instruction of our government and public health officials, in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, we’re all washing hands for at least 20 seconds — and washing them often. It’s one of the easiest ways that we can help #FlattenTheCurve so that our hardworking medical staff can help treat all those that need help efficiently.

Because we’re washing and sanitizing our hands more often, we might be experiencing dryness that’s pretty uncomfortable to deal with. To help with this issue, why not try out this amazing hand mask that Amazon shoppers say is the real deal? We have a lot more time on our hands for self-care treatments, and keeping our hands in optimal shape is definitely on the agenda.

Get the XY Fancy Milk & Honey Moisturizing Peel Off Hand Wax Mask for just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 17, 2020, but are subject to change.



This peel-off hand mask from Amazon uses natural milk and honey ingredients to help soothe and moisturize dried out skin. After cleaning your hands, all you have to do is apply a thin layer of this product all over — and leave it on for about 15 or 20 minutes. After the mask is completely dry, you can slowly peel it off starting at the edges, and follow by rinsing with warm water. You can also use this mask on your feet if they need some extra intensive moisture as well.

You can use this mask up to twice a week to get its full moisturizing effects. Not only is it great for helping hydrate the skin, it also has anti-aging properties that can help make your hands look younger and lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This mask has a pleasant honey scent that will make you feel great, as many reviewers have noted. This hand mask doesn’t use any artificial dyes or ingredients, so it can be used on sensitive skin. This might be your saving grace to combatting dry hands in this trying time — and we think we could all use a little extra pampering right now!

