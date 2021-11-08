Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for snuggling up in front of the fireplace with a soft blanket and cup of cocoa. Don’t mind Us — we’ll be here all winter. But nothing sets the scene better than a cozy candle! And since the holidays are right around the corner, we’re embracing the cold weather with some seasonal scents. A festive fragrance immediately fills our home with the sweetest smells, satisfying our senses and soothing our stress. We feel like we’re back in time, baking cookies or sipping cider with our loved ones. These holiday candles from Amazon also make the perfect stocking stuffers. Read on to shop our favorite finds!

This Pumpkin Sugar Candle

Indulge in fall’s signature scents with this pumpkin bakery candle, containing notes of sugar, pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg. One customer called it the “PERFECT candle for autumn”!

Get the Pumpkin Bakery Soy Candle, 12oz for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Gingerbread Candle

Get your gingerbread fix with this sweet gingerbread candle. One satisfied shopper said, “The gingerbread cookie candle was a huge hit! An excellent size for the price, this candle lasted quite a while and smelled just like the real thing!”

Get the Gingerbread Scented Candle for Home, Large 16 oz Mason Jar for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Tree Candle

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree candle! Made from a blend of fir needle, eucalyptus and cedar leaf essential oils, this fresh pine fragrance feels like the holidays.

Get the Christmas Tree Soy Candle, 12oz for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Praline Caramel Candle

Breathe in the delicious scent of a sticky bun with this praline caramel candle. One shopper shared, “It smells just like the rich confection. Now my apartment smells wonderful. I recommend these candles because they burn for a long time, they come in delicious foodie flavors as well as hearth and home flavors that make you feel nostalgic.”

Get the A Cheerful Giver – Praline Caramel Sticky Buns Papa Scented Glass Jar Candle (34oz) with Lid for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Mulled Cider Candle

Imagine you’re at an apple orchard with this warm cider scent. Proceeds from these 3R hand-crafted candles benefit drug and alcohol rehab programs.

Get the Mulled Cider Scented Candle by 3R Candles – Soy/Paraffin Wax Glass Jar for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Pumpkin Spice Candle

Pumpkin spice and everything nice! This autumnal aroma exudes notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla and ginger. One self-proclaimed “candle enthusiast” declared, “10/10. Better than ANY other candle I’ve had.” Enough said.

Get the Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar, Scented Candle, 21.25 oz. for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Cookie Candle

Christmas came early with this bestselling Christmas cookie candle, consisting of vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg and sugar. “Smells delicious and lasts a long time,” one review reported. “Within 30 minutes all of the rooms downstairs smelled great and it was beginning to drift upstairs. My poor husband thought I was baking cookies!”

Get the Yankee Candle Large Jar, Christmas Cookie for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not for you? Explore more candles here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!