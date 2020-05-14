This Hydrating Face Mask Smells Like Cake Batter and Gives Sweet Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to choosing different skincare or makeup products, sometimes it comes down to the packaging! What can we say? We’re suckers for anything that looks great displayed on our vanities — which will inevitably make it to our Instagram Stories. At the end of the day, every element of a product comes into consideration when we’re deciding what to buy.

We appreciate items with a whimsical touch, and this cake batter-like hydrating mask is the perfectly playful product that will also get the job done. It’s the mask that we need for our self-care sessions!

Get the I DEW CARE Cake My Day Hydrating Sprinkle Wash-Off Facial Mask with free shipping for $25, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 1, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is a wash-off treatment that’s intended for use when your skin is in need of some intense hydration. It utilizes hyaluronic acid to help moisturize and plump up your skin so that it’s left more supple than ever before. It also doesn’t hurt that this mask smells exactly like the birthday cake batter from your childhood, and there are tiny, colorful “sprinkles” thrown into the mix. Countless reviewers are obsessed with the scent of this mask, which plays a major role in the overall experience!

Not only is this mask fun to use, it can be incredibly effective — especially if you suffer from dry skin. One reviewer said that their complexion looked “brand new” after washing off this mask, and another said that they “could see a glow” after their first time using it! When a shopper says it’s the “best product [they have] ever used,” we pay attention. All you have to do is apply a thick layer onto clean, dry skin, and leave the mask on for about 10 minutes. As you rinse off the product with warm water, use circular motions to press it into the skin before wiping it completely clean. You’ll feel instantly refreshed and fabulous — like you’ve just satisfied your sweet tooth!

