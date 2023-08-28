Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Labor Day is one of the best times of the year to revamp your wardrobe. Not only is it the unofficial start of the cooler seasons, but it’s a divine time to nab stylish finds on major, major sale!

Labor Day 2023 falls on September 4, but this is your opportunity to sneak in and take advantage of the deals earlier than everyone else. Amazon’s Labor Day Sale has dropped, and we’re linking you to 17 of our favorite fashion picks!

Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Few pieces could ever be better for this time of year than this Anrabess dress. It’s also the best mix of comfy and cute!

2. We Also Love: Need something for the office? Meeting with a client at a café? Grab this Grace Karin pencil dress!

3. We Can’t Forget: Keep the maxi lengths coming! This Grecerelle dress makes getting dressed so easy. It has pockets too!

4. Bonus: While this coquettish Dokotoo dress is cute with sandals for summer, we’d also love to see it with tights and boots for fall!

5. Extra Credit: Anyone attending a fall wedding or celebrating a big anniversary or birthday needs to check out this flowy, floral Anrabess dress while it’s on sale!

Tops

6. Our Absolute Favorite: Instant obsession! The cozy vibes of this AlvaQ hoodie are done so well, you’ll receive compliment after compliment!

7. We Also Love: The classic of all classics, this white Hotouch button-up shirt is the most versatile thing you’ll own. it comes in other colors too!

8. We Can’t Forget: Gym babes and athleisure lovers, this one is for you! This Bestisun athletic top has the cutest crossover design in back!

9. Bonus: This is the start of sweater weather, so make sure you’re ready to rumble with this Caracilia slouchy turtleneck!

Two-Piece Sets

10. Our Absolute Favorite: We’ll always adore a co-ord set. This Etcyy sweat set is great for lounging but cute enough to wear out too!

11. We Also Love: For something you can dress up or down, make sure to order this Anrabess linen-blend set. So good for September (and spring)!

12. We Can’t Forget: We love, love, love this rib-knit Ekouaer set. The slouchy shirt and the fitted biker shorts are just…chef’s kiss!

13. Bonus: A cute, cropped tank with high-rise, drawstring shorts? Obviously we love this Flechazo set!

Shoes

14. Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing like a new pair of sneakers to kick off a new season. We’re all about these Feethit sneakers. So comfy and breathable!

15. We Also Love: This one’s for the cowgirls! These Globalwin boots will elevate all of your country-chic fall outfits!

16. We Can’t Forget: For work, play and beyond, these Dream Pairs loafer slides will be your go-to shoes!

17. Bonus: Wind down at the end of the day with these Comwarm fluffy slippers. Which color will you choose?

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more fashion deals in the Labor Day Sale here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 27% Off! This Blemish Treatment Could Help Minimize Scars, Scabs and Spots Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Clear skin is an unachievable dream. Or, at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe. We know so many factors play a role in the clarity of our skin — including genetics and hormones — but that […]

Related: These 17 Dresses on Amazon Will Help You Nail Comfy and Casual Vibes for Under $... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Unlike what we may have grown up thinking thanks to older relatives’ weddings and childhood friends’ bat mitzvahs, wearing a dress doesn’t have to mean suffering in discomfort through a fancy occasion. In fact, dresses can be the […]

Related: 50% Off! You Will Absolutely Live in This Hoodie Dress Come Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As we prepare to say goodbye to summer, we’re feeling bittersweet. We’ll miss the pool, the barbecues and the sunbathing, but we suddenly feel a million times better when we remember fall fashion. It’s the best of the […]

Related: These Crinkled, Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings Are on Sale for Just $13 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Jewelry is as important in an outfit as our top or shoes. It’s make or break — it’s what turns a look into a “lewk.” One of the main ways we love to express our style is through […]