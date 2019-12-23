



The holidays are right around the corner (like, actually) — have you finished your shopping yet? If you’re like Us and still have a few things to cross off your list, a full-blown panic is probably setting in!

Don’t stress — we all know that one mega-retailer comes in handy in these types of predicaments. Yes, we’re talking about Amazon (more specifically Amazon Prime). So, what are you waiting for? Shop our top five last-minute picks below and avoid showing up empty-handed!

1. These Tasty Teas

The one thing everyone is looking to do when they arrive back home? Unwind. This all-inclusive kit has 12 bestselling teas — all of which are perfect for enjoying on a cozy day!

Grab the DAVIDsTEA Sweet Indulgence Tea Sampler for $24 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

2. This Everyday Echo

An incredibly easy way to stay in touch with loved ones and share major moments (not to mention a perfect entertainment portal), the Amazon Echo is quite literally an ideal gift!

Grab the Echo Show 8 – HD 8″ smart display with Alexa (originally $130) now only $80! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

3. These Wireless Headphones

Tune out the world and turn the volume up with the trendiest headphones around. Simply put, this is an absolutely fire gift.

See it: Grab the Apple AirPods with Charging Case (originally $160) now only $140 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

4. This Signature Scent

Give everyone the gift of a new signature scent this season! This floral fragrance is so iconic — and with good reason!

See it: Grab the Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum Spray for Women for $165! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

5. This Spa-Inspired Set

Everyone’s skin deserves a little TLC. This three-piece set has everything one needs to tone, contour and firm their skin. Major, right?

Grab the NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit, Shimmer All Night Collection (originally $325) now only $277 + FREE SHIPPING! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

