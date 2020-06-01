These Lightweight Beach Shorts Will Make You Fall in Love With Your Legs

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been waiting for months to ditch the pants and break out our shorts! There’s a certain freeing feeling that comes with wearing a pair of shorts outside on a warm day for the first time in a while. But if you’re not feeling like your most confident self, the thought of throwing on last summer’s shorts can be a bit daunting.

The good news is there are plenty of flattering options that are bound to make you feel fabulous. According to satisfied Amazon shoppers, this pair of light shorts is so amazing, they are scooping up more versions in other colors!

Get the Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Beach Shorts for prices starting at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 15, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



These shorts are practically made for casual strolls outside or on the beach. They were created from a thin poly-blend material, perfect for summertime wear! Shoppers say that they are seriously soft and comfortable — which is exactly what we look for when it’s time to score new summer gear. They say that their fit is not too tight at all, and that they love how they look and feel in them!

Some buyers were even surprised by just how much they adored these shorts. What first seemed like a simple wardrobe staple quickly became a favorite! The length is ideal — these are not too short or too long, and the elastic waistband is just stretchy enough to ensure a comfortable fit around the hips.

Get the Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Beach Shorts for prices starting at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 15, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

While they may seem fairly basic, these are actually quite versatile. If you want to wear these shorts as a high-waisted pair, order a size up from what you normally go for. We love the high-waisted trend because of its flattering fit! By ordering a size up, you can decide how you want to wear this pair of shorts, depending on the top that you team them with. The styling options are endless, and we’re completely obsessed!

Get the Women’s Drawstring Elastic Waist Beach Shorts for prices starting at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 15, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from BLENCOT and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!