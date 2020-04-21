When we’re in between seasons, it’s all about layering. You simply never know when the weather will suddenly switch up, causing a breeze to blow or the sun to shine in full force. The key to always feeling comfortable? Well, it’s not easy — but it’s best to sport different articles of clothing that you can either add or remove, depending on the situation you find yourself in.

A lot of our closets may be completely divided in terms of winter and summer wardrobes. Finding those strong (and affordable!) transitional pieces isn’t as straightforward as selecting a garment that’s strictly for the hotter or colder calendar months. That said, don’t stress — because we found the perfect light pullover that you can throw on over a tank for the ultimate casual springtime look!

Get the UGET Women’s Casual Oversized Batwing Sleeve Pullover Top on sale with free shipping for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 29, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

This oversized sweater has nearly 8,000 enthusiastic reviews, and it’s immediately clear to Us why it’s such a popular purchase. It comes in 27 different colors and styles, so there’s certainly an option for every shopper. It’s slightly baggy and oversized, which is the silhouette that we’re all living in right now. Naturally, the best part may be the price tag — it’s seriously easy on the wallet, and starts at just $14!

Enthusiastic shoppers say that they’re “in love with this sweater” and that the “material feels like a soft woven linen,” which sounds seriously comfortable to Us. Reviewers add that it doesn’t feel “scratchy” or irritating against the skin, and many are scooping it up in multiple colors after getting their first order in the mail!

Right now, we’re only looking to shop items that serve multiple purposes. They have to be appropriate to wear during this period of social distancing, but also be cute enough to rock after the fact. This checks all the boxes — it’s an ideal cover-up for the beach, but can be worn with just a basic tank top underneath during the springtime. Honestly, we can even see ourselves sleeping in this sweater when it’s a bit chilly at night. Versatile basics are always good to have on hand — and these days, staples are everything!

