We’re pretty much all in agreement that when it comes to casual fashion, it doesn’t get much comfier than T-shirts. They’re endlessly versatile and truly timeless. We wear plain tees, graphic tees, band tees, tie-dye tees, cropped tees, short-sleeve tees, long-sleeve tees, V-neck tees, crew neck tees…any and all of them. They’re all great! But what if they were made specifically for us?

The Made for You Custom T-Shirt is a made-to-measure, customizable T-shirt, meaning that when you buy one, it will be created specifically based on your body type and your preferences. We were shocked to see such an innovation ringing in at just $25, so imagine just how thrilled we were when we found the exclusive 25%-off discount code!

Get a Made for You Custom T-Shirt (originally $25) for just $19 at Amazon with code MADEFORYOU25! Code valid through the end of February (PST). Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Let’s walk you through how this (quick and easy) process works. First, click the “Make my T-shirt” button where you’d typically add something to your cart. A window will pop up, and you can immediately start making choices. How long do you want your tee? Do you want a slim, classic or relaxed fit? Do you want a medium-weight or lightweight fabric? Crew neckline? V-neckline? Long sleeves or short? There are awesome color options too, like Soft Coral, Heather Grey, Teal Blue, Jet Black and more!

You can even create a personalized label as you go. You’ll see that with every option you pick, the virtual body double will show you how it will look. If you want it to show how the piece will look on your specific body though, click that “Get Measured” button up top. This is where the fun really begins. Using the Amazon mobile app, you’ll enter your height and weight and take two photos. The 3D technology will then create your actual body double so you can get your tee made to measure. You can spin the model around for a 360-degree view too!

Even though this USA-made tee is created just for you, it only takes about five days to manufacture. There’s a good chance you’ll love it when it arrives on your doorstep, but if not, there are free returns with full refunds, so you can shop confidently. Each tee is machine-washable, by the way, making it even more of a smart buy.

This is just the beginning of Made for You, and a truly impressive start it is. Get your version of the tee that started it all, and make sure to nab that discount while you still can!

