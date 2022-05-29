Top 5

Casper! iRobot! Nespresso! The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Amazon — Shop Now

It doesn’t get much better than Memorial Day weekend. Three days off, barbecues and special events, beach and pool trips — and shopping, of course! The hottest deals of 2022 start now, and we’re rounding up the best of the best on Amazon for you!

We love shopping for our home at this time of year, refreshing it for summer. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the very best in home essentials you can snag at major markdowns for a limited time. Shop below!

Espresso Machines

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-philips-espresso-machine
Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine — 20% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-nespresso-machine
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi — Up to 22% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-delonghi
De’Longhi EC685M Dedica Deluxe Automatic Espresso Machine — Up to 26% off!

Vacuums

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-irobot-roomba-vacuum
iRobot Vacuums — Up to 20% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-eufy-vacuum
eufy by Anker, RoboVac G10 Hybrid, Robotic Vacuum Cleaner — Up to 53% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-shark-vacuum
Shark Vacuums — Up to 26% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-bissell-robot-vacuum
Bissell SpinWave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot, 2-in-1 Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum — Up to 15% off!

Blenders

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-nutribullet
NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender — Up to 36% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-vitamix
Vitamix Blenders — Up to 23% off!

Mattresses/Beds

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-casper-mattress
Casper Mattresses — Up to 20% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-lucid-adjustable-bed
LUCID L600 Adjustable Bed Base Frame — Up to 29% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-zinus-bed-foundation
ZINUS SmartBase Euro Slats Mattress Foundation — Up to 52% off!

Kitchen

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-cuisinart
Cuisinart Cooking Tools — Up to 40% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-instant-pot
Instant Pot Products — Up to 32% off!

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-air-fryer
Small Kitchen Appliances — Up to 23% off!

Outdoor

amazon-memorial-day-weekend-deals-outdoor-furniture
Outdoor Furniture Sets — Up to 27% off!

Looking for more? Check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

