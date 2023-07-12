Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Amazon Prime Day really is the gift that keeps on giving. Two full days of savings on everything from fashion to furniture? Dream come true! You deserve to treat yourself to these doorbuster deals, but it’s also a great time to get gifts for your loved ones. Perhaps someone’s birthday is coming up or maybe you just want to get a head start on holiday shopping. Either way, this summer sale is an excellent opportunity to pick out some presents.
We went through the long list of discounts and deductions so you don’t have to. Below are our top gift recommendations for every type of person — the tech wizard, the master chef, the beauty buff, the gamer and the athlete. Happy shopping!
Tech Gifts
- 45% off the Ring Video Doorbell
- 36% off the Kindle Paperwhite Tablet
- 54% off the Amazon Echo Dot
- 43% off the CAMKORY Pink Point and Shoot Digital Camera
- 43% off the Shark Robot Vacuum
Check out more Prime Day tech deals here!
Cooking Gifts
- 55% off the Lodge Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
- 40% off the CAROTE Non-Stick Deep Frying Pan
- 30% off the Betty Buzz Premium Sparkling Soda Citrus Variety Pack by Blake Lively
- 38% off the Keurig Single Serve Coffee Maker
- 44% off the Ninja Air Fryer
Check out more Prime Day cooking deals here!
Beauty Gifts
- 43% off the DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks
- 30% off the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Hairspray
- 30% off the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
- 40% off the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse
- 30% off the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Check out more Prime Day beauty deals here!
Gaming Gifts
- 33% off the What Do You Meme? Party Game
- 40% off the Settlers of Catan Board Game
- 58% off the 5 Second Rule Party Game
- 50% off the Play Vibes Wooden Chess Set
- 69% off the BIERDORF Waterproof Black Playing Cards
Check out more Prime Day gaming deals here!
Sports Gifts
- 30% off the Fitbit Fitness Smart Watch
- 25% off the NordicTrack Treadmill
- 27% off the GoSports Golf Putting Green
- 20% off the OLANNY Graphite Pickleball Paddles Set
- 30% off the Wilson NBA Basketball
Check out more Prime Day sports deals here!
Not done shopping? Check out more Prime Day picks below:
