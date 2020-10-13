Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

At this point, it’s safe to say that we’re all used to living during a global pandemic. It’s been nearly eight months, and we can’t believe how quickly the time has gone by. While much of the country has started to reopen businesses and attempt to restore a sense of normalcy, health experts have warned Us all that we could potentially see a resurgence in COVID-19 cases during the fall. This is why it’s crucial to prepare accordingly.

Remembering to wash our hands as much as possible, practicing social distancing and wearing masks in public is just as important now as it was back in March. Luckily, during Prime Day, you can stock up on single-use face coverings for an incredibly low price! Right now, this pack of 50 is available for just $8 — and shipping is free!

Get the Basic Resources Single Use Disposable Face Mask Pack of 50 (originally $30) on sale with free shipping for just $8, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 12, 2020, but are subject to change.



These masks have become some of the more popular options on the market. They’re double-layered, have thin elastic ear loops that stretch to fit most face sizes and have a flexible metal nose piece that you can adjust for optimal comfort.

They may not be fashion-forward, but they will cover your nose and mouth appropriately. If you prefer to wear stylish cloth masks, having these on hand is always a good idea when your go-to gear is being cleaned.

Best of all, they’re incredibly light and don’t take up much room. In fact, we suggest throwing a few of these into your everyday bags in case your other mask breaks or someone you’re with needs an extra. You can never be too safe — and you certainly won’t see prices like this again!

