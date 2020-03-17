In a complicated and uncertain situation, being prepared and following instructions is key. Right now, we all have to do our part to limit time spent outside of the home as much as we possibly can.

Thankfully, we’re fairly well-equipped in this digital age to handle this type of isolation. We’ve got streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to keep Us entertained, and sites like Amazon to deliver pretty much everything we need right to our doorsteps. With that in mind, it felt necessary to round up a few essentials that you may want to scoop up while they’re still in stock on Amazon. Shop them all below!

This Brand Name Dog Food

Get Pedigree Adult Dry dog food at Amazon now!

This Cat Food Variety Pack

Get Purina Friskies canned wet food now at Amazon!

This Affordable Hand Soap

Get Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day liquid soap in lavender now at Amazon — shipping soon!

This Hypoallergenic Detergent

Get All Liquid laundry detergent now at Amazon!

This Cold and Flu Combo

Get Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil SEVERE Cough, Cold and Flu Relief now at Amazon!

This Standing Desk Converter

Get the Seville Classics AIRLIFT standing desk converter now at Amazon!

This Portable Washing Machine

Get the Giantex portable washing machine now at Amazon!

These Assorted Protein Bars

Get the Clif Bar variety back now at Amazon!

This Easy Comfort Food

Get Kraft Easy Mac now at Amazon!

These Hand-Cleansing Wipes

Get these cleaning wipes now at Amazon!

These Sanitizing Wipes

Get these FitRight personal cleansing wipes now at Amazon!

These Body Wipes

Get these Defense body wipes now at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!