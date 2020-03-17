Home Essentials

In a complicated and uncertain situation, being prepared and following instructions is key. Right now, we all have to do our part to limit time spent outside of the home as much as we possibly can.

Thankfully, we’re fairly well-equipped in this digital age to handle this type of isolation. We’ve got streaming services like Netflix and Hulu to keep Us entertained, and sites like Amazon to deliver pretty much everything we need right to our doorsteps. With that in mind, it felt necessary to round up a few essentials that you may want to scoop up while they’re still in stock on Amazon. Shop them all below!

This Brand Name Dog Food

Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food - Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor
Pedigree Adult Dry Dog Food – Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Amazon
This Cat Food Variety Pack

Purina Friskies Canned Wet Cat Food 32 Count Variety Packs
Purina Friskies Canned Wet Cat Food 32 Count Variety Packs Amazon
This Affordable Hand Soap

Meyers-Hand-Soap
Amazon
This Hypoallergenic Detergent

All Liquid Laundry Detergent, Free Clear for Sensitive Skin
All Liquid Laundry Detergent, Free Clear for Sensitive Skin Amazon
This Cold and Flu Combo

Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil SEVERE Cough, Cold and Flu Relief
Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil SEVERE Cough, Cold and Flu Relief Amazon
This Standing Desk Converter

Seville Classics AIRLIFT 36 Gas-Spring Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter
Seville Classics AIRLIFT 36 Gas-Spring Height Adjustable Standing Desk Converter Amazon
This Portable Washing Machine

Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine
Giantex Portable Mini Compact Twin Tub Washing Machine Amazon
These Assorted Protein Bars

CLIF BAR - Energy Bars - Best Sellers Variety Pack
CLIF BAR – Energy Bars – Best Sellers Variety Pack Amazon
This Easy Comfort Food

Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese
Kraft Easy Mac Microwavable Macaroni & Cheese Amazon
These Hand-Cleansing Wipes

Cleaning Wipes for Hands
Cleaning Wipes for Hands Amazon
These Sanitizing Wipes

FitRight Aloe Personal Cleansing Cloth Wipes
FitRight Aloe Personal Cleansing Cloth Wipes Amazon
These Body Wipes

Defense Soap Peppermint Body Wipes 40 Count (Pack of 2)
Defense Soap Peppermint Body Wipes 40 Count (Pack of 2) Amazon
