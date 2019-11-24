Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessing Over These Relaxing Eye Pillows





Have you ever tried to meditate — but just can’t seem to fully allow yourself to relax? Sometimes it can be hard to calm our anxieties, fears and insecurities — which is exactly what meditation is supposed to help with.

The problem is that stress can prevent anyone from achieving full focus. If this is an issue for you, then consider investing in these eye pillows! Amazon reviewers are obsessed with them, and we have a feeling you will be too.

Get the Happy Wraps Namaste Yoga Eye Pillows (Set of Four) for just $30 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 24, 2019, but are subject to change.



These Happy Wraps eye pillows are your ticket to rest and relaxation. They’re ideal to use during yoga meditation, but they can be beneficial in many different situations. If you have trouble falling asleep, then these pillows can help you drift off to dreamland. If you just want to lay down for a minute and take a breather, then these pillows are perfect to help center you back to sanity. It’s no wonder that Amazon shoppers “highly recommend” this product and say that they will be “ordering more.”

The pillows are stuffed with a blend of organic flaxseed and french lavender bud filling that’s weighted — which is designed to soothe the mind and soul. If you’ve ever used a weighted blanket, then think of these eye pillows as weighted blankets for your face! We know that sounds a little bit weird, but trust Us — it totally makes sense!

Lavender is also a scent that’s supposed to help with relaxation, and these pillows use that calming aroma to its full advantage in this product. For ideal stress relief, the company recommends that you microwave the compress for 30 seconds before applying it over your eyes. You can also throw it in the freezer for a couple of hours and use it as a cooling compress that can help relieve puffiness.

One Amazon shopper that bought these eye pillows for their guided meditation group said that “everybody loved them,” while another called them an “amazing product.” In fact, more than one reviewer says that they incorporate these pillows into their massage therapy practice, and say that their clients love the effects they provide. We will happily try out any product that can aid in relaxation — and these eye pillows could become a welcome new addition in our day-to-day routines!

